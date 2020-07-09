Nathan Lindsay and Jarod McNeese kept Clarinda in the game, but Denison-Schleswig pitcher Braiden Heiden struck out 11 without giving up a hit in a 2-0 Monarch win, Wednesday, July 8.
The loss ends Clarinda’s Hawkeye 10 Conference season with a 3-7 record. The Cardinals fell to 6-7 overall.
Parker Rock reached on an error in the second inning and Logan Green and Tadyn Brown took walks in the fourth and sixth frames, but those were the only base runners against Heiden, who had at least one strikeout in every inning.
Lindsay struck out five in five innings for the Cardinals. He gave up four hits, three walks and an earned run. The Monarchs added a run against McNeese in the sixth.
Charles Wiebers had two hits to lead the Monarchs, who won their fifth straight game to improve to 8-6 overall. They wrapped up conference play at 4-6.
