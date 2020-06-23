Cooper Neal and Logan Green combined for five hits and Clarinda reached double-digit runs for a third consecutive game in a 12-2 win over East Mills, Saturday, June 20.
The game was called after five innings because of the run-rule.
Wyatt Schmitt, Jon McCall and Jarod McNeese combined to give up just one Wolverine hit in securing Clarinda’s third win of the season.
After a Wolverine run in the first frame, Clarinda scored one in the first on a Parker Rock sacrifice fly and another in the second on a sacrifice fly from McCall to lead 2-1.
East Mills tied the game in the third inning, but Clarinda scored the next 10.
Green and Neal drove in runs with singles in third inning, and then four scored in the fourth. Schmitt walked with the bases loaded and then Rock drove in two on a sacrifice fly. Green added an RBI single.
East Mills only recorded one out before Clarinda could score five fifth inning runs to end the game. A double by McNeese was only the second hit of the inning and plated the game-clinching run.
The three Cardinal pitchers combined to strike out 12 Wolverines. Schmitt struck out three and gave up an unearned run in his one inning. McCall gave up an earned run on a hit and three walks to strike out five in two innings of work. McNeese walked a batter and struck out four in two hitless innings.
The Cardinals finished the opening week of the season with three straight wins and a 3-1 record. East Mills dropped to 2-2.
