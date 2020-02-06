Switching to a full court press in the third quarter ignited Clarinda Monday, Jan. 27, as the Cardinals posted a 53-42 home win over Shenandoah.
With the victory, the Cardinals stand at 8-9 overall on the season. The win was also the second of the year for Clarinda against the Mustangs.
Shenandoah hit a three-pointer at halftime buzzer to claim a 22-18 advantage over the Cardinals Monday. The Mustangs still held a 31-24 lead when Clarinda mad the defensive adjustment.
The change immediately paid dividends for the Cardinals as Nathan Lindsay came up with a still and a layup. Lindsay turned in eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds in the game. He was also credited with two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
The turnover and transition basket also marked the start of a critical 12-0 run for Clarinda. Wyatt Schmitt followed with a three-pointer and was fouled on another attempt from beyond the arc. Schmitt converted one of his three shots from the charity stripe to account for his four points in the game. He also blocked one shot.
Clarinda took the lead, 32-31, on a layup by Michael Shull. One of three Cardinals to score in double figures against the Mustangs, Shull provided 10 points and seven rebounds. He also led Clarinda with six assists and tallied one block.
Drew Brown extended the lead to 34-31. He delivered a team-high 14 points and nine rebounds against Shenandoah.
Connor Brown then capped the run with a basket late in the third quarter that made the score 36-31. Connor Brown also sank a three-pointer in the first half and wrapped up the night with 13 points. He also recorded five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
However, the Mustangs ended the streak with a basket in the closing seconds of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 36-33 with one period left to play.
Lindsay opened the fourth quarter scoring. Following a three-pointer for Shenandoah, Shull scored on a put-back to maintain a 40-36 Clarinda lead.
Drew Brown concluded his 14-point performance with a three pointer. Shull then scored on a drive to the basket to give the Cardinals a 45-38 lead.
Following a basket for the Mustangs, Lindsay dropped in the final field goal of the game for Clarinda to maintain a 47-40 advantage.
The Cardinals then sealed the win by converting six straight free throw attempts down the stretch. Connor Brown sank four consecutive attempts from the foul line, while Shull swished the final two free throws.
Clarinda also received four first half points from Kory Rogers Monday. He also turned in two rebounds and one steal, while Grant Jobe came off the bench to snag one rebound.
The Cardinals returned to action the next night, Jan. 28, when Clarinda hosted Savannah, Missouri. However, the Savages controlled the second half to collect a 62-51 victory.
After falling behind 15-10 in the first quarter, Clarinda was able to outscore Savannah 16-10 in the second quarter to claim a slim 26-25 lead at halftime. The Savages battled back to hold a 41-37 after three quarters of play. Savannah then outscored the Cardinals 21-14 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Lindsay paced the Cardinals with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal. Shull followed with 13 points, including two three-pointers, and joined Lindsay with a team-high five assists. Shull was also credited with three rebounds and one steal.
Rogers chipped in with eight points. He also posted four assists and three rebounds.
Drew Brown collected the other two three-pointers the Cardinals made on the night to account for his six points. He also hauled in four rebounds.
Connor Brown and Jobe rounded out the scoring with four and two points respectively. Connor Brown also dished out two assists, while Jobe grabbed three rebounds to go along with one assist and the lone blocked shot of the game for Clarinda.
Clarinda concluded the week with a home showdown Friday, Jan. 31, against Red Oak. The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to squeak past the Cardinals 57-56.
The Cardinals edged in front 13-10 in the first quarter and extended the lead to 25-18 at halftime. After both teams put 19 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter, the Tigers managed to outscore the host Cardinals 20-12 in the final period to pull out the victory.
Shull led the way for Clarinda with 17 points, including one three-pointer, and seven rebounds. Shull also handed out three assists.
Connor Brown knocked down the other two shots Clarinda hit from beyond the arc on his way to scoring 16 points. He was also credited with four rebounds and two assists.
Jobe contributed seven points, six rebounds and one assist. Lindsay and Rogers followed with six points apiece. Rogers also recorded four assists, three rebounds and one steal. Lindsay tacked on three caroms and three assists against the Tigers.
Drew Brown rounded out the Clarinda scoring with four points. He also turned in three assists and two rebounds.
Schmitt chipped in with one rebound and one assist.
