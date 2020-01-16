Clarinda improved to 6-4 on the season Monday, Jan. 6, with a dominating 73-33 home victory over Southwest Valley.
The Cardinals doubled up the Timberwolves 22-1l in the first quarter of action. Clarinda then broke the game open in the second quarter by outscoring Southwest Valley 24-4 in the period to take a 46-15 lead to the locker room at halftime.
When play resumed in the third quarter, the Cardinals edged the Timberwolves 13-8. Clarinda then closed out the 40-point victory by outscoring Southwest Valley 14-10 in the final period.
Clarinda found a good deal of success from beyond the three-point arc as the Cardinals hit five shots from long range. Drew Brown led the way with a pair of treys and went on to score 12 points in the contest. He also contributed three steals, two rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Connor Brown also turned in 12 points, including one three-pointer. He also pulled down three rebounds to go along with one assist and one steal.
Kory Rogers led the Clarinda scoring attack with 13 points. Rogers also snared 10 rebounds, dished out one assist and came up with one steal.
Grant Jobe also came off the bench to score 11 points and give the Cardinals four players who scored in double figures for the game. Jobe also delivered a team-high 11 rebounds as well as being credited with one assist and one blocked shot.
Nathan Lindsay and Michael Shull followed with seven points apiece. Shull accounted for one of the successful three-pointers by the Cardinals on the night.
Lindsay also recorded seven rebounds and four assists against the Timberwolves. Shull added five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Clarinda also received six points from Wyatt Schmitt. He also collected four rebounds, one assist and one block.
The last of the five three-pointers Clarinda had in the game came from Cooper Neal and accounted for his only scoring. Zach Bergren rounded out the scoring with two points and had one rebound.
Edgar Rodriguez paced the Cardinals with six assists. He also posted two rebounds and two steals.
Clarinda was scheduled to host Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 10. However, the game was postponed to Thursday, Feb. 13, due to snowy and icy weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.