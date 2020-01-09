Clarinda returned to the wrestling mat Saturday, Jan 4, as the Cardinals attended the Valley Duals in West Des Moines.
The Cardinals were among four teams participating in the dual tournament. Host Valley, West Des Moines, won the tournament with a 3-0 record, while Lewis Central finished second with a record of 2-1. Clarinda posted a record of 1-2 to earn third place honors, while Belle Plaine finished fourth with a 0-3 record.
Clarinda earned its lone win in of the tournament in the third round with a 39-27 victory over Belle Plaines.
Belle Plaine took an early 12-0 lead in the dual with a fall at 106 pounds and a forfeit at 113 pounds. However, Michael Mayer countered for Clarinda with a fall in 3:11 at 126 pounds.
Mason McClarnon followed with a forfeit at 132 pounds to draw the Cardinals even at 12. Kale Downey then gave the Cardinals their first lead, 18-12, with a pin in 1:29 at 138 pounds.
The Tigers surged back in front 21-18 with a fall at 145 pounds and a 5-0 win at 152 pounds. Belle Plaine then stretched the lead to 27-18 with a forfeit at 160 pounds.
However, that proved to be the final win of the dual for the Tigers as Clarinda closed out the match with four straight wins. Cole Ridnour started the streak with an exciting 6-5 win at 170 pounds.
Jakob Childs followed with a pin in 5:20 to win the 195 pound match. The pin tied the team score at 27 with two matches remaining.
Crew Howard delivered a fall in 1:14 at 220 pounds. Jarod McGregor then closed out the dual by receiving a forfeit at 285 pounds.
Clarinda faced West Des Moines Valley in the first round of the tournament and suffered a 66-6 loss to the host school.
The lone victory of the dual for the Cardinals came at 220 pounds. Howard recorded a fall in 3:21 to account for the six Clarinda points.
In the second round of the tournament Clarinda squared off against fellow Hawkeye 10 Conference member Lewis Central. The Titans prevailed in the dual 51-21.
Starting at 160 pounds, Lewis Central claimed a 6-0 lead with a forfeit. Ridnour responded with 2-0 win at 170 pounds.
The Titans and Cardinals then traded forfeits at 182 pounds and 195 pounds. Teagan Fichter received the win for Clarinda at 195 pounds to keep the deficit at 12-9.
Clarinda then claimed a 15-12 lead on the strength of a fall in 0:47 by Howard at 220 pounds. However, the Titans regained the lead with a pin in 0:36 at 285 pounds.
The Cardinals took their final lead of the dual, 21-18, when Jake Dale was awarded a forfeit at 106 pounds.
Lewis Central, however, won the final six matches and scored 33 points to secure the dual win. The Titans posted three falls, received two forfeits and won one decision.
