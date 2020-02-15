Two Clarinda wrestlers have confirmed their reservations for the Class 2A Iowa State Wrestling Tournament to be held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Crew Howard punched his ticket to the state tournament by winning the championship at 220 pounds during the Class 2A District 2 tournament held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Atlantic. Kale Downey also secured a spot in the state tournament after finishing as the district runner-up at 132 pounds.
Clarinda finished seventh in the team standings of the district tournament with 41 points. Red Oak won the district team title with 98 points.
Howard entered the district tournament ranked fifth in the state with a 33-0 record. Howard battled a familiar foe in the district finals Saturday as he took the mat against Jesse Schwery of Harlan.
This was the third time in as many weeks Howard and Schwery squared off in the finals of a tournament. In the sectional finals last Saturday, Feb. 8, at Glenwood, Howard posted a 7-2 win. Howard also defeated Schwery with a fall in 0:52 to win the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Feb. 1 at Red Oak.
Howard maintained his perfect record with an 11-0 major decision over Schwery to secure the district title. After scoring a takedown in the first period, Howard took control of the match with seven points in the second period including a near fall for three points. He then tacked on two more points in the final stanza to wrap up the win.
Howard opened his bid for a district title with a match against Sawyer Schiltz of Greene County in the semifinal round. Howard prevailed with a fall in 1:27 over Schiltz.
Downey earned the first trip to the state tournament for the Cardinals Saturday by finishing as the runner-up at 132 pounds. Downey squared off with Bryce Hatten of Winterset in the finals of the weight class. Hatten was the state runner-up at 126 pounds last season.
Hatten scored a first period takedown against Downey and then turned the sophomore for Clarinda to his back twice to build an 11-2 lead. Then, in the second period, Hatten scored a reversal, tilted Downey and polished off the victory with a fall in 3:05.
Downey reached the finals at 132 pounds by virtue of a 10-6 win over Garon Wurster of Creston in the semifinals. In the third place match, Wurster posted a fall in 5:06 over Abby McIntyre. As a result, Downey earned second place honors and the state tournament berth based on his earlier win over Wurster.
For the second straight week Jakob Childs had to go to a wrestle-back at 182 pounds to try to continue his season. Childs squared off with Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood in the wrestle-back at the district tournament Saturday as a trip to the state tournament was on the line.
At the sectional tournament Feb. 8 at Glenwood, Childs won a 3-1 decision in overtime over Avery Martin of Shenandoah to finish second and reach the district tournament. Childs was forced into the wrestle-back with Martin after losing by fall to Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood in the sectional finals.
Childs got his chance to avenge that loss in the wrestle-back Saturday. However, Mayberry was not to be denied as he secured true second place honors with a fall in 5:28.
Already leading 5-0 after the first two periods of action, Mayberry started the third period in the down position. He scored a reversal and then turned Childs to claim the fall.
Childs opened the district tournament with a match against Jackson Kinsella of Red Oak. Kinsella entered the tournament ranked second in the state.
Kinsella posted a fall in 3:19 over Childs. However, Childs rebounded with a fall in 4:41 over Riley Hoven of Winterset in the third place match.
Meanwhile, in the district finals, Kinsella posted a 21-4 technical fall in 4:40 over Mayberry to set the stage for the wrestle-back with Childs.
Michael Mayer also competed in the district tournament for Clarinda at 138 pounds. Mayer finished fourth in the weight class.
In the semifinal round, Mayer lost by fall in 2:00 to Kruise Kiburz of Winterset. The loss dropped Mayer to the third place match where he lost by fall in 3:16 to Tate Mayberry of Glenwood.
