Clarinda hits the tournament trail Saturday, Feb. 15, as the Cardinals travel to Atlantic to battle the Trojans in the opening round of the Class 3A Region 8 playoffs.
The winner of the game between Clarinda and Atlantic will advance to the regional semifinals Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Red Oak. Their opponent will be the winner of a first round game between Red Oak and Shenandoah.
Clarinda locked up its second win of the season with a 53-39 win over West Nodaway Thursday, Feb. 6, at College Springs. The prior win for the Cardinals, who share girls’ basketball with South Page, also came at College Springs.
In addition, the 53 points scored by the Cardinals is their highest total this season. Their previous top mark was 50 points in losing effort to Kuemper Catholic in Clarinda.
The Cardinals came out of the gate strong as they established an 18-12 lead over West Nodaway in the first quarter. Clarinda extended the advantage to 35-22 at halftime.
Clarinda picked up right where it left off in the third quarter as the Cardinals edged the Rockets 11-8. West Nodaway managed to edge Clarinda 9-7 in the fourth quarter leave the final margin 14 points.
Powering the Clarinda attack with 24 points was freshman Taylor Cole. She also delivered eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one blocked shot.
Chloe Straight contributed 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds and a team-high six steals. She also had two blocks.
Jessalee Neihart, who played for South Page last season, turned in 10 points. Neihart collected six of those points by knocking down the only two three-pointers Clarinda had in the game. She also led the Cardinals with 13 rebounds and five assists as well as coming up with four of the 21 steals Clarinda had in the game.
Hallee Fine chipped in with three points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Faith Espinosa and Cheyenne Sunderman, who also played for South Page last season, rounded out the scoring with two points apiece. Sunderman also posted three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Espinosa was credited with two steals and one rebound.
Jordan VanGundy tacked on two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jillian Graham turned in one assist and one steal. Madison Morgan and Kylie Shackelford each finished with one rebound on the night.
Clarinda opened the week with a 72-41 home loss Monday, Feb. 3, against Mount Ayr.
After claiming an 18-12 lead in the first quarter, the Raiders extended the advantage to 42-22 at halftime. Mount Ayr then outscored the Cardinals 30-19 in the second half to seal the win.
Strait anchored the Clarinda scoring with 12 points. She also picked up seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Cole delivered 10 points to go along with five rebounds and a team-high five assists. Neihart was right behind with nine points including one of the three shots Clarinda hit from beyond the arc. She also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with four assists.
Espinosa knocked down a pair of three-pointers to account for her six points. She also pulled down two rebounds.
Cheyenne Sunderman rounded out the Clarinda scoring with four points. She also blocked one shot in the game.
Fine, VanGundy and McKenna Yearington each snagged two boards. VanGundy added one assist.
Morgan recorded one rebound, while Shackelford handed out one assist and Colbie Wilmes came away with one steal.
