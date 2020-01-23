A winter storm featuring ice and snow forced Clarinda to postpone its home game Friday, Jan. 17, against Shenandoah. The Cardinals and Fillies will make up the contest Monday, Jan. 27, as part of a girl/boy doubleheader in Clarinda.
Clarinda kicked off the week by hosting Atlantic Tuesday, Jan. 14, for Senior Night. The Cardinals, however, suffered a 69-34 loss to the Trojans.
Atlantic raced out to a 26-5 lead in the first quarter. Clarinda bounced back with 13 points in the second quarter, but trailed 43-18 at halftime. The Cardinals turned in 10 points in the third quarter and tacked on six points in the final period, but allowed 26 points in the second half.
Jessalee Neihart led the way for Clarinda with 10 points and nine boards. Neihart accounted for the only two three-pointers the Cardinals made in the game. She also had one assist and one steal.
Taylor Cole collected nine points. She also finished the night with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Faith Espinosa contributed seven points and seven rebounds. Espinosa also posted three assists and three steals.
Hallee Fine followed with five points and three rebounds. Fine also came away with a team-high six steals.
Jordan VanGundy picked up two points and Chloe Strait rounded out the scoring with one point. Strait also had five caroms on the night.
Chanda Sunderman was credited with three steals and two rebounds. Cheyenne Sunderman tacked one rebound and one steal. Kylie Shackelford grabbed one rebound.
The Cardinals hit the road Thursday, Jan. 17, for a game at Sidney. However, the Cowgirls stymied Clarinda to come away with a 54-11 victory.
Clarinda fell behind 17-4 in the first quarter and saw the deficit expand to 36-6 at halftime. Sidney then outscored the Cardinals 18-5 in the second half to seal the win.
Cole provided four of the Clarinda points and had one rebound. Fine scored three points to go along with two steals and one rebound.
Espinosa and VanGundy completed the scoring with two points apiece. Both placers also finished with one rebound and one steal.
Graham and Strait led the Cardinals with three rebounds apiece. Strait also recorded one assist and one steal.
Kristen Smith led the Clarinda defense with three steals and pulled in one rebound. Neihart was limited to two rebounds and two steals.
Cheyenne Sunderman was credited with one assist, while McKenna Yearington grabbed one rebound. Madison Morgan also finished with one carom.
