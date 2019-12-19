Clarinda improved to 3-0 in boys’ bowling action Thursday, Dec. 12, at Creston. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers by 227 pins to secure the victory.
The Cardinals outperformed the Panthers in both rounds of the match and finished with a team total of 2,552 pins. Creston finished with a team total of 2,325.
In the individual round, Clarinda turned in a score of 1,712. Payton Runyon turned in the top series of 375 with games of 187 and 188.
Owen Johnson delivered games of 152 and 203 for a series of 355. Preston Runyon and Parker Rock followed with matching totals of 336. Preston Runyon opened the day with games of 205 and 131. Rock rolled games of 157 and 179.
Rhyn Walters recorded games of 132 and 178 to finish with a total of 310. Ronnie Wiedman turned in a series of 279 with games of 150 and 129.
Leading by 193 pins after the first round, the Cardinals clinched the win with a score of 840 in the five Baker games. Creston shot a score of 806 in the second round.
Clarinda opened the round with a game of 137, but followed that up with games of 176 and 162. After shooting a 167 in the fourth game, the Cardinals capped things off with a game of 198.
Meanwhile, in the girls’ varsity match at Creston, Clarinda fell to the Panthers by 355 pins. The loss was the first of the season for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals followed up a score of 1,117 in the individual round with a total of 602 in the second round for a team score of 1,719. Creston delivered a team score of 2,054 as the Panthers earned 1,360 pins in the first round and had a score of 694 in the Baker games.
Ally Johnson shot the top individual series of 266 for the Cardinals with games of 135 and 131. Aziah Smalley finished two pins back at 264 as she rolled matching games of 132.
Riley Holmstrom added scores of 104 and 121 to finish with a 225 series. Kenzie Shackelford posted games of 84 and 105 for a 189 total.
Gabby Searl contributed a series of 173 with games of 71 and 102. Alea VanVactor penciled in matching games of 74 to give her a series of 148.
Clarinda also came away with a 463 pin victory in the boys’ junior varsity match. The Cardinals fired a team total of 1,996 compared to 1,533 for the Panthers.
Kobe Bennett paced Clarinda in the individual round with games of 174 and 193 for a 367 series. Carter Larson finished with a total of 317 on games of 177 and 140.
Len Wise was right behind with a series of 312 behind games of 154 and 158. Isaac Bryson bounced back from an opening game 87 to shoot a game of 153 and finish with a total of 240.
Josh McKinnon and Ethan Jones rounded out the lineup with totals of 187 and 177 respectively. McKinnon turned in scores of 101 and 86. Jones posted games of 68 and 109.
In the Baker round, Clarinda finished with a score of 573. The Cardinals turned in games of 124, 125, 105, 111 and 108.
In the girls’ junior varsity match, Creston held off Clarinda by 89 pins. The Panthers finished with a team score of 1,454 compared to 1,365 for the Cardinals.
Clarinda opened the match with a score of 886 in the first round. Samantha Eberly paced the Cardinals with games of 114 and 112 for a 226 series.
Breanna Sanders shot games of 98 and 106 to give her a 204 series. Kemper Beckel added a total of 178 with games of 109 and 69.
Rita Zeng provided games of 63 and 78 for a 141 series. Mickey Wongsavakij rounded out the Clarinda lineup with games of 65 and 72 to finish with a total of 137.
