Clarinda steadily pulled away for a 75-46 win Saturday, Dec. 14, at Shenandoah as the Cardinals secured their fourth win of the season.
The Cardinals built a 16-10 advantage over the Mustangs in the opening quarter. Clarinda then outscored Shenandoah 24-14 in the second period to push the lead to 40-24 at halftime.
Clarinda followed up the solid second quarter performance with a 21 point effort in the third quarter as the margin grew to 61-35. The Cardinals then polished off the road win by edging the Mustangs 14-11 down the stretch.
Nathan Lindsay collected 18 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Cardinals. He also recorded four assists and two steals.
Michael Shull knocked down two three-pointers on his way to scoring 15 points against the Mustangs. He also finished with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Clarinda had a third player reach double figures as Drew Brown delivered 14 points. He also provided four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Wyatt Schmitt sank two shots from beyond the arc on his way to a nine point effort. Kory Rogers also tallied nine points. Rogers was also credited with one rebound, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. Schmitt added one rebound.
Connor Brown dropped in the fifth trey of the game for the Cardinals as he scored eight points. He also snared six rebounds to go along with a team-high five assists and one steal.
Grant Jobe wrapped up the scoring with two points. Matthew Nellis and Edgar Rodriguez contributed two rebounds apiece. Rodriguez also had one steal, while Zach Bergren had one assist.
After starting the season with three straight wins, Clarinda suffered a narrow 60-56 loss Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Atlantic.
Clarinda clung to a 50-48 lead over the Trojans entering the final period of action, but Atlantic outscored the Cardinals 12-6 to pull out the home win.
Atlantic jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter, but the Cardinals answered with 23 points in the second period to surge in front 31-27 at halftime. However, Atlantic edged the Cardinals 21-19 in the third quarter to cut the deficit two points heading to the fourth quarter.
Clarinda had a balanced attack Tuesday as three players scored 13 points. Connor Brown, Lindsay and Shull each hit one three-pointer on their way to the 13 point mark. Lindsay also had a team-high eight rebounds to go along with three assists and one steal. Connor Brown posted seven rebounds and one assist, while Shull had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Drew Brown knocked down two treys as he provided eight points. He was also credited with five rebounds and two assists.
Rogers tallied seven points, five rebounds and three assists. Jobe rounded out the scoring with two points. He also picked up one rebound and one blocked shot.
Clarinda returned home to face Glenwood Friday, Dec. 13, but the Rams emerged with a 76-53 win over the Cardinals.
Clarinda held a slim 15-13 lead over Glenwood after one period of play. However, the Rams outscored the Cardinals 23-9 in the second quarter to go on top 36-24 at halftime.
Glenwood extended the lead to 56-37 in the third quarter. The Rams then sealed the win by outscoring Clarinda 20-16 in the final period.
Lindsay paced Clarinda with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Connor Brown and Rogers followed with 13 points apiece. Rogers drilled three shots from beyond the arc to account for nine of his 13 points, while Connor Brown added one trifecta. Rogers was also credited with three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Connor Brown chipped in with four rebounds and three assists.
Drew Brown and Jobe rounded out the scoring with five and four points respectively. Drew Brown also picked up five rebounds and two assists, while Jobe pulled down four caroms.
Although he was held scoreless against the Rams, Shull contributed three rebounds and three assists.
