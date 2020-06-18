The Clarinda Cardinals scored seven runs in the first two innings in earning a 12-2 win over Southwest Valley on Wednesday, June 17.
The win came in Clarinda’s home opener and was the first victory of the season for the Cardinals.
The first two Cardinal batters of the game were hit by a pitch and then Parker Rock singled to load the bases. Logan Green’s sacrifice fly plated Michael Shull and then another hit batsman loaded the bases again. Jarod McNeese doubled to left to score two. Jake Childs added an RBI groundout and Clarinda led 4-0 after one inning.
Green doubled in a run in the second inning. An error and a wild pitch plated two more for a 7-0 advantage.
The Timberwolves scored a run off McNeese in the third and added one more off Nathan Lindsay in the fifth before the Cardinal bats put up five runs in the fifth to end the game early because of the 10-run rule.
Cooper Neal singled, and then McNeese doubled him in for his second hit and third RBI of the game. Childs singled in a run. An error and a walk followed before RBI hits by Shull and Wyatt Schmitt ended the game.
Eight Cardinals earned a hit in the game with McNeese leading the team with two. He also drove in three runs. Schmitt, Green and Childs all finished with two RBIs.
On the mound, McNeese gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks in two innings. Lindsay gave up an earned run on three walks and four hits in three innings. The pitchers combined to strike out five Timberwolf batters.
Clarinda improved to 1-1 with the win. Southwest Valley dropped to 0-3.
