Clarinda will go to war with Tri-Center, Neola, in the first game of a Class 2A District 16 semifinal doubleheader tonight, Feb. 20, at Treynor.
The Cardinals will take the court at 6:30 p.m. against the Trojans in the first game of the twin bill. Host Treynor will then play at 8 p.m. against Shenandoah. The winners of those two games will then meet in the district finals Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School.
Tri-Center received a first round bye and brings an overall record of 17-4 into the game against Clarinda. The Cardinals, 9-13, advanced to the semifinals with a convincing 71-32 win over Missouri Valley in the opening round of the district tournament Monday, Feb. 17, at Clarinda.
Clarinda turned the defense of the Big Reds inside out Monday night. The Cardinals tickled the twine on six shots from beyond the three-point arc to go along with a staunch performance in the paint.
Holding an early 7-5 edge in the first quarter, Clarinda seized control of the contest with a 16-4 run to close out the period. As a result, the Cardinals claimed a 23-9 advantage.
Michael Shull started the barrage with the first of his two three-pointers on the night. Drew Brown followed right after with trey of his own. Drew Brown and Shull each finished the night with eight points.
Following a Missouri Valley basket that made the score 13-9, Clarinda put 10 unanswered points on the scoreboard. Connor Brown started the run. Drew Brown and Kory Rogers also scored during the streak.
Nathan Lindsay, who scored the first five points of the game for the Cardinals, then polished off the burst. Lindsay had also scored earlier in the surge to give him nine points for the quarter.
Drew Brown continued the scoring streak for Clarinda as he drilled his second three-pointer to open the second quarter. After a made shot by Rogers, Wyatt Schmitt scored his lone basket of the night on a pass by Shull. The field goal extended the Clarinda lead to 30-9 and forced a timeout by Missouri Valley.
The Cardinals stretched the lead to 37-14 on a trey by Shull and the lone conversion of the game for Logan Green. Connor Brown then hit a pair of trifectas to stretch the margin to 43-18. Connor Brown was credited with 16 points.
Lindsay then scored the final six points of the half to send the Cardinals to the locker room leading 49-18. Lindsay anchored the Clarinda scoring attack with 17 points.
Soon after play resumed in the third quarter, Rogers scored to increase the Clarinda advantage to 35 points, 55-20, and resulted in a continuous clock being implemented for the remainder of the game. Rogers was the third Cardinal to reach double figures as he ended the night with 10 points.
Clarinda saw its lead continue to grow to 65-26 at the end of the third quarter. Grant Jobe capped off the scoring in the third period. He also added two baskets in the fourth quarter to give him six points in the game.
Both teams managed to put six points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to make the final score 71-32. Besides the four points for Jobe, Zach Bergren tacked on two points for the Cardinals in the victory.
Clarinda came into the district clash with Missouri Valley on the heels of a 66-53 home loss Thursday, Feb. 13, to Lewis Central.
The Titans edged in front of the Cardinals 21-19 in the first quarter. Clarinda responded by clipping Lewis Central 12-11 in the second quarter to go to the locker room only trailing 32-31.
However, Lewis Central took control of the game in the third quarter as the Titans outscored the Cardinals 17-7. Clarinda bounced back with 15 points in the final period, but the Titans countered with 17 points down the stretch.
Connor Brown anchored the Clarinda scoring attack with 18 points including four shots from beyond the arch. He also picked up two steals and one rebound.
Rogers followed with 12 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Lindsay also chipped in with eight points, six rebounds and one assist.
Shull delivered four points and matched Lindsay with team-high six rebounds. Shull also led the Cardinals with eight assists and came up with one steal.
Cooper Neal and Schmitt each hit a three-pointer to account for their only points of the game. Schmitt also tallied one steal.
Jobe also turned in three points, while Drew Brown rounded out the scoring with two points. Drew Brown also posted four rebounds and three assists. Jobe snared one carom and rejected one shot attempt.
Green came off the bench to snag three rebounds. Bergren added one steal.
Clarinda opened the final week of the regular season with a 64-57 loss at home Monday, Feb. 10, against Creston.
The Cardinals held a slim 10-9 advantage after the opening period of action, but Creston edged Clarinda 17-16 in the second quarter to tie the game at 26 at halftime.
When play resumed, Creston managed to inch ahead of the Cardinals 44-43 through three quarters of play. The Panthers then outscored Clarinda 20-14 in the final period to claim the win.
Clarinda mounted a balanced scoring attack as four players finished in double figures for the Cardinals. Drew Brown nailed three shots from downtown on his way to posting a team-high 17 points. He added one assist.
Connor Brown collected 12 points, including one three-pointer, to go along with a team-high five assists. He also turned in two rebounds and one steal.
Lindsay and Rogers finished with 10 points apiece. Lindsay hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and handed out two assists. Rogers was credited with four rebounds and one block.
Shull recorded six points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot. Jobe wrapped up the scoring with two points. He also dished out one assist, while Schmitt contributed one rebound and one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.