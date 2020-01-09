Clarinda tipped off the 2020 portion of the boys’ basketball schedule Friday, Jan. 3, at Creston.
However, the Panthers battled back from 46-39 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to pull out a 61-53 win over the visiting Cardinal. The loss dropped Clarinda to 5-4 on the season.
The Cardinals established an 18-11 advantage in the first quarter and extended the lead to 31-21 at halftime. Creston edged Clarinda 18-15 in the third quarter before outscoring the Cardinals 22-7 down the stretch to seize the victory.
Connor Brown and Kory Rogers paced the Cardinals with 16 points apiece. Both players also tallied two three-pointers apiece on the night.
Connor Brown also led the team with eight rebounds and dished out two assists. Rogers also delivered two assists and had one blocked shot.
Drew Brown accounted for the other two treys Clarinda had on the night on his way to scoring 11 points. He also recorded four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Wyatt Schmitt and Nathan Lindsay followed with four points apiece. Lindsay was also credited with five rebounds and three assists.
Michael Shull rounded out the scoring with two points. Shull also turned in three rebounds and one assist.
Grant Jobe came off the bench to pull in one rebound for the Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.