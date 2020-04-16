Two factors, a strong rivalry and a dramatic comeback, can transform a seemingly ordinary game into a memorable one.
When it comes to rivalry games there is none bigger than the Page County Super Bowl where the Clarinda Cardinals and Shenandoah Mustangs square off each fall on the gridiron. Mix in a comeback and it is clear why the 1994 edition of the clash was suggested as the “Blast from the Past” this week.
The Cardinals overcame a 14-point deficit to send the game into overtime. Clarinda then edged the Mustangs 29-28 on a two-point conversion to end the thrilling showdown.
As the spread of the COVID-19 virus continues to leave high school sports in a prohibited phase, we will continue to look back at some of the greatest games and athletic achievements from Clarinda High School and South Page High School. Send your suggestions by email to kdinnebier@mchsi.com. Include CHS Greatest Game in the subject line and provide the year as part of the email so we can search our archives to find the story.
Please enjoy this account of the 1994 Page County Super Bowl taken from the archives of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.
Cardinals take home trophy
It played out like a Hollywood script - twice! First, the Clarinda Cardinals came back from a 14-point deficit to tie the contest in regulation with no time remaining on the clock. Second, they scored a dramatic two-point conversion to defeat the Shenandoah Mustangs 29-28 in overtime.
This marks the sixth consecutive victory by the Cardinals over the Mustangs, but it was by far the most exciting of the six. Shenandoah got on the score board first late in the first quarter after a Clarinda fumble on their own 31 yard line. The Mustangs kept the ball on the ground and drove to the Cardinal 7-yard line. There, quarterback Lindsey Stephens connected with wide receiver Clayton Cox for the touchdown. The extra point kick was wide to the right.
Clarinda wasted little time in scoring as they marched 71 yards in five plays to take the lead. After a couple of short gains and a five yard offside penalty by Shenandoah, Ragan Pullen hit Matt Moore on a slant pattern and Moore cut back to the outside to outrun the defenders for a 57-yard TD. Ian Carlson added the extra point to make the score 7-6.
The second quarter was almost all Shenandoah as they used ball control to score once and allow Clarinda only two possessions during the period. Both time the Cards had the ball they ended up on the Mustangs’ 21-yard line only to turn the ball over on downs.
Shenandoah scored on a 17 play 79-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard run by Stephens. The work horse on the drive was running back Matt Simpson who gained 41 of his 148 total yards on eight carries.
Stephens then hit Regan for the two-point conversion to give the Mustangs a 14-7 halftime advantage.
The third quarter saw the Mustangs control the ball on the ground while the Cardinals lost a scoring opportunity on a holding penalty which negated a 22-yard pass reception by Chad Carden.
The only score of the quarter came with only 36 seconds remaining when fullback Ryan Carpenter bulled in from 3 yards out. The PAT by Tim Parman was good stretching the lead to 21-7.
The Cardinals took the ensuing kickoff and marched 64 yards in eight plays to score. The drive was highlighted by the strong running Carden, Pullen and Travis Pratt.
Carden also had a 16-yard reception to keep the drive alive. The scoring play was a 4-yard run by Carden. The two-point conversion failed. The score then stood 21-13 with 9:29 remaining. Clarinda seemed to gain the momentum as Mike McKinley recovered a Shenandoah fumble on the first play of the next possession. Clarinda returned the favor two plays later. The teams exchanged possessions and Clarinda’s hopes appeared to die when Pullen’s pass was intercepted by Cox with only 2:50 left in the contest. But the Cardinal defense stiffened and the Mustangs were forced to kick on fourth down.
The Cards took over on their own 20-yard line. Carden then caught a 10-yard pass for a first down. Then on a crucial third down and ten, Brandon Sunderman caught a 20-yard pass from Pullen to give the Cards a first down at mid field.
A big face mask penalty against Shenandoah and a tremendous 32-yard reception by Moore put the ball on the Mustang 20-yard line.
Pullen then scrambled around the right end and got to the one-foot line before being knocked out of bounds with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. A five-yard illegal procedure penalty backs the Cards up to the 6-yard line. Pullen then goes back to pass but is unable to find an open receiver so he rolled to his ri9ght and dove into the corner of the end zone for the score with no time left on the clock.
Needing two points to put the game into overtime, Pullen lofts a high pass in the end zone and Moore leaps high to bring down the tying conversion.
The teams then go to overtime. Shenandoah wins the toss and starts on Clarinda’s 10-yard line.
On the second play Stephens hit Eric Nelson deep in the end zone for the score. Parman tacked on the extra point.
Clarinda then gets their chance. After two running plays, the Cards face a third down and six from the six. Pullen then bootlegs around the left end and walks in for the score.
The Cards go for two. Pullen rolls to the left looking for an open receiver but pulls the ball down and dives in for the winning points.
Clarinda was led offensively by Pullen who was the leading ground gainer with 61 yards and added 200 yards through the air completing 13 of 26 attempts. Carden rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries while Pratt had 20 yards on five carries.
Moore pulled down four receptions for 127 yards. He also had three punt returns for 39 yards and three kickoff returns for 74 yards. Carden had four receptions for 42 yards while Sunderman caught one for 22 yards.
McKinley once again led the team in tackles with 16 while Jim Lindsay tallied 13 of his own. Marty Iske had nine and Chad Wellhausen had eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.