Five new members were inducted into the Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame during the program’s 46th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 29, at Clarinda High School.
“Each year there are new members inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s a little bit unique because it’s not only the players that are recognized, but also the who contributed one way or another to keep baseball alive and well in Clarinda,” Master of Ceremonies Chuck Morris said.
Morris had the honor of introducing the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 that consisted of Renee Kettwick, Jeff Malles, Norris Mercure, Ron Rodriguez and Roger Williams. They were presented their Hall of Fame plaques by Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly.
Kettwick was elected to the Clarinda A’s Hall of Fame last year, but was unable to attend the banquet due to a family emergency. Therefore, she was officially inducted Saturday.
Serving on the Clarinda A’s Auxiliary for many years, Kettwick also assists with the concession stand at the A’s games. Her husband, Dave, has served on the Clarinda A’s Board of Directors 30 years and the couple often works the memorabilia table during the annual banquet.
“I want to thank the Clarinda A’s for inducting me into the Hall of Fame. It truly is an honor,” Kettwick said. “The A’s organization has been going for 60 plus years. They have been bringing families together for a common cause. I hope our community can continue to bring families together and be a positive role model and provide positive support for our families here.”
Originally from Corning, Malles played for the Clarinda A’s in the late 1970s. He has continued to support the A’s program long after his playing days. Over the years, Malles has assisted with various electrical and construction projects at Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field.
“This is a total surprise. It was a pleasure and an honor to play here,” Malles said.
Mercure established the first physical therapy department at Clarinda Municipal Hospital. He provided his servings to the local nursing homes and the athletic teams at Clarinda High School. During the summer months, he also made his services available to the A’s.
Norris Mercure was able to attend the banquet, but his son, Mike, accepted the honor on his behalf. Mercure said his father and his family appreciated being inducted to the Clarinda A’s Hall of Fame.
“I definitely want to thank the Eberly family. There isn’t any nicer family and they’ve put their hearts and souls into this A’s baseball program. It takes a lot of hard work to make a program this successful for so long a period of time,” Mercure said.
Like many Clarinda families, Mercure said they enjoyed going to the Clarinda A’s games. Even after his father had a long day at work, Mercure said it was pretty easy to convince him to take the family to a game.
Mercure said he holds several fond memories of attending baseball camps and being able to interact with the Clarinda A’s players. Mercure also had a chance to serve as the team bat boy on occasion.
“I also remember listening in 1981 to the radio. My mom and dad and I would listen to the radio. Each night the team was better than the previous night. Every game was close. They weren’t supposed to win anything, but they did. They won the NBC championship. That was a lot of fun,” Mercure said.
After umpiring Clarinda A’s games, Rodriguez took over scheduling the umpires for the team and eventually the entire MINK League. Rodriguez now serves as the commissioner of the MINK League.
“Big surprise here. Pat (Eberly) called and wanted to make sure I was going to make it this year. I’ve been to several of these. They’re always a fun time to come to and did not have any idea,” Rodriguez said.
As commissioner of the MIINK League, Rodriguez said he is often asked where he most likes to visit.
“I always come around to say, the best place to come in late summertime when that corn is over the wall in right field, it’s fair time and the little animals behind you are making their noises, there’s no better place to be than Clarinda, Iowa, in the summertime. Enjoy the treasure. It is a treasure here,” Rodriguez said.
Williams serves as the chief of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. He makes sure EMTs are on site for the A’s games and assists with the annual Independence Day fireworks show.
“This is unexpected. I didn’t think I deserved something like this. It’s all about giving back to the community and the A’s program,” Williams said. “Thank you for this honor.”
