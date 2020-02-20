The Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, February 29, will have a good variety of items for the live and silent auctions that evening.
In addition to the usual autographed baseballs and photos there will be four box seats and parking pass to a Kansas City Royals game (Cardinals and Cubs games excluded); four daily tickets to the October Ascension Charity Classic Golf Tournament which is part of the PGA Tour in St. Louis; autographed jerseys from Ozzie Smith and Von Hayes; a skybox for 16 people for an Omaha Storm Chasers game; an Alex Gordon autographed bat; and four premium seats to any Northwest Missouri State Bearcats football game.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Clarinda High School with Ozzie Smith and Von Hayes to sign autographs at 5:30 p.m. Smith and Hayes will also participate in a question and answer session later in the program.
Along with the induction of new members to the Hall of Fame, other program highlights include recognition of the Clarinda Junior A’s teams and the Clarinda High School baseball team. A’s Manager Ryan Eberly will also recap last year’s season and giving a preview of the upcoming 66th season.
Tickets for the event are $30 for adults and $20 for students K-12, $5 higher at the door. Each ticket is good for admittance, dinner, one autograph from each player, bidding rights for auctions. Additional autographs are available for $25 with bats, jerseys and other larger items higher. There will be baseballs, 8x10 photos and other A’s items available.
Advance reservations can be made by sending remittance (with a stamped self-addressed envelope or pick up tickets at door) or by calling (712) 542-4272. Locally they are also available at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
