The Shenandoah Mustangs received a bye into the district semifinals and the Sidney Cowboys are set to play their first two district games at home.
Class 2A and 1A district brackets were released, Wednesday, July 1 by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Each district was seeded by the district’s coaches.
Shenandoah is the No. 2 seed in the six-team Class 2A District 15. Clarinda is the No. 3 seed and hosts Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Red Oak at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 11.
If the Cardinals win, they will play Shenandoah, at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 14 at Tri-Center High School.
The other half of the bracket is made up of Western Iowa Conference schools. AHSTW and Treynor play each other in the first game of the doubleheader in Clarinda at 4:30 p.m., July 11.
Tri-Center is the district’s top seed and hosts both district semifinals and the district final.
The district final is at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 18. The district champion advances to the substate final, Tuesday, July 21.
The Sidney Cowboys are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team Class 1A District 14. Sidney hosts a district quarterfinal doubleheader, Saturday, July 11. East Mills and Riverside play the first game at 4:30 p.m., followed by Sidney’s game against Griswold. The winners of those games play at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14 in Sidney.
Essex is the district’s No. 8 seed and plays top-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 11.
St. Albert also hosts the other district quarterfinal between Fremont-Mills and EHK-Exira at 4:30 p.m. St. Albert hosts the other district semifinal July 14 and the district final July 18.
The district 14 champion advances to the substate final, Tuesday, July 21. Substate final sites haven’t been determined.
The eight substate champions in each class advance to the state tournament, July 24-Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
