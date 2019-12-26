Clarinda wrapped up its pre-holiday bowling schedule with home matches against Red Oak Thursday, Dec. 19, at Frontier Lanes.
However, Red Oak spoiled the festivities by winning both the boys’ and girls’ varsity matches. The Tigers held off the Cardinals by 201 pins in the boys’ match and won by 435 pins in the girls’ event.
The Cardinals posted a team total of 2,552 in the boys’ match with scores of 1,748 in the individual round and 804 in the Baker games. Red Oak answered with a total of 2,753 as the Tigers finished the first round with a score of 1,836 and added a score of 917 in the second round.
In the opening round of match, Preston Runyon led the way for the Cardinals with a 392 series on the strength of games of 191 and 201. Parker Rock posted the top game of 215 for Clarinda after shooting a 160 in the first game to finish with a series of 375.
Xander Pullen rolled games of 182 and 160 for a total of 342. Payton Runyon followed with a series of 332 after recording scores of 158 and 174.
Rhyn Walters turned in games of 138 and 169 for a 307 series. Owen Johnson provided a 288 total with games of 129 and 159.
Clarinda then opened the five Baker games with a score of 162. The Cardinals followed that up with games of 151 and 158.
In the fourth game, the Cardinals posted their high score of the round with a game of 178. They finished out the round with a game of 155.
Meanwhile, in the girls’ varsity match, Clarinda turned in a team score of 1,886 as the Cardinals shot a score of 1,206 in the first round and 680 in the second round. Red Oak countered with scores of 1,484 and 827 in the two rounds to finish with a team total of 2,311.
Allyson Johnson led Clarinda with a team-high series of 272 in the individual round. She shot a team-high game of 138 to open the day and added a game of 134.
Myariah Sullivan contributed a series of 260 with games of 123 and 137. Aziah Smalley shot games of 125 and 133 for a 258 total.
Gabby Searl posted scores of 119 and 105 for a 224 total. Alea Van Vactor recorded a 192 series with games of 94 and 98. Kenzie Shackelford added games of 57 and 91 for a 148 total.
A pair of junior varsity matches was also held Thursday. Red Oak squeaked out a 29 pin over the Cardinals in the girls’ match. The Tigers finished with a total of 1,478 compared to 1,449 for Clarinda.
Clarinda collected a team score of 1,449 in the girls’ match, while Red Oak posted a score of 1,478. The Cardinals finished the first round with a total of 1,007 to hold a 146 pin advantage over the Tigers. However, Red Oak tacked on 617 pins in the Baker games. Clarinda finished with a score of 442 in the second round.
Breanna Sanders shot the high series of 246 in the first round. She followed up a 112 in the first game with a team-high 134 in the second.
Jenna Nelson turned in a 209 series behind games of 91 and 118. Riley Holmstrom rolled games of 102 and 97 for a 199 series.
Samantha Eberly finished with a total of 188 as she posted games of 99 and 89. Mickey Wongsarakij shot games of 87 and 78 for a 165 series. Rita Zeng added a 143 total with games of 81 and 62.
In the boys’ junior varsity match, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers by 411 pins. Red Oak recorded a team score of 2,308. Clarinda tallied a score of 1,897.
Clarinda collected 1,187 pins in the first round. Kobe Bennett paced the team with a high series of 332 as he rolled the high game of 173 in the first game and added a score of 159 in the second game.
Cyrus Lawrence shot games of 134 and 141 for a 275 series. Drake Riddle was right behind with a total of 266 as he bowled games of 110 and 156.
Ethan Jones chipped in with games of 95 and 72 for a series of 167. Erick McCollum rounded out the lineup with a 147 total as he posted scores of 88 and 59.
Clarinda opened the week with matches Monday, Dec. 16, at Shenandoah. Shenandoah swept the boys’ and girls’ varsity slate.
In the boys’ varsity match, the Mustangs defeated the Cardinals by 317 pins. Shenandoah finished the day with a team score of 2,930 and Clarinda posted a total of 2,613.
The Cardinals posted a score of 1,641 in the first round, but trailed Shenandoah by 319 pins.
Pullen turned in the top series of the day for Clarinda with a score of 367. He rolled games of 156 and the high individual game of 211 for the Cardinals.
Payton Runyon posted scores of 132 and 205 to finish with a series of 337. Preston Runyon followed with a 325 series on games of 143 and 182.
Rock turned in games of 158 and 149 for a 307 total. Walters added a 305 series with games of 148 and 157. Johnson rounded out the Clarinda lineup with a series of 303 behind games of 149 and 154.
In the Baker games, Clarinda edged Shenandoah 972-970. The Cardinals finished ahead of the Mustangs in the round thanks to a score of 211 in the final game.
The Cardinals opened the second round with a game of 173. They then recorded scores of 192 and 190. Clarinda then rolled a game of 206 in the fourth game.
In the girls’ match, Shenandoah completed the varsity sweep by stopping Clarinda by 243 pins. The Fillies finished with a team score of 1,912 compared to 1,669 for the Cardinals.
Johnson anchored the Clarinda lineup with the high game of 151 to go along with a game of 147. She led the Cardinals with a 298 series.
Shackelford shot games of 116 and 94 to finish with a total of 210. Searl and Van Vactor followed with series of 201 and 200 respectively. Searl opened with a 102 and added a game of 99. Van Vactor tallied scores of 106 and 94.
Sullivan posted a 195 series on the strength of games of 100 and 95. Smalley rolled games of 89 and 95 for a total of 184.
A boys’ junior varsity match was also held Monday at Shenandoah. The Mustangs came away with a 358 pin victory.
The Cardinals collected a score of 1,229 in the first round. They then posted a score of 660 in the second round.
Carter Larson turned in the top effort in the individual round with games of 173 and 151 for a series of 324. Ronnie Weidman added a 289 series with games of 144 and 145. Levi Wise rolled games of 119 and 112 for a 231 total.
Kyler Sump chipped in with a 202 series on games of 69 and 133. Jones collected a 183 series with scores of 69 and 114.
In the Baker games, Clarinda opened the round with a game of 119. The Cardinals then shot games of 132, 138 and 118 before ending the round with their high game of 153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.