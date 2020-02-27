Clarinda concluded the boys’ and girls’ bowling seasons by competing in the Class 1A District 3 tournament Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
The Cardinals collected a fourth place team finish the boys’ district event with a team score of 2,628. In the girls’ district tournament, Clarinda placed sixth with a team score of 1,886. Shenandoah won the boys’ district title with a score of 3,148 and Red Oak captured the girls’ championship with a score of 2,312.
In the boys’ tournament, the Cardinals collected 1,727 pins in the individual round. Clarinda added a score of 901 in the Baker round.
In the individual round of the boys’ tournament, Owen Johnson led Clarinda as he tied for 15th place by posting a series of 373. Johnson turned in games of 183 and 190.
Rhyn Walters and Parker Rock followed close behind as they tied for 17th with matching series scores of 371. Walters shot games of 134 and 237. Rock rolled games of 214 and 157.
Levi Wise delivered a 24th place finish as he posted games of 162 and 163 for a 325 total. Preston Runyon ranked 30th with a series of 287 behind games of 138 and 149.
Rounding out the Clarinda lineup with a 40th place finish was Ronnie Wiedman. He recorded games of 119 and 103 for a 222 series.
The Cardinals then posted their high score for the Baker round in the third game with a tally of 242. Clarinda opened the second round with games of 199 and 161. The Cardinals then closed out the round with games of 158 and 141.
Clarinda opened the girls’ district tournament with a score of 1,237 in the individual round. The Cardinals then tacked on 649 pins in the second round to finish with a total of 1,886.
Anchoring the Clarinda lineup in the girls’ district tournament was Allyson Johnson as she finished third overall with a series of 344. She was 42 pins behind district champion Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox. Johnson fired games of 159 and 185 for the Cardinals.
Myariah Sullivan contributed a series of 255 to finish 25 overall in the individual standings. She posted scores of 119 and 136.
Aziah Smalley finished tied for 31st with a total of 219 with games of 107 and 112. Kemper Beckel and Gabby Searl followed in 33rd and 34th place respectively. Beckel turned in scores of 80 and 135 for a 215 series. Searl rolled games of 112 and 92 for a 204 total.
Alea Van Vactor concluded the Clarinda roster and placed 37th with a series of 189. She recorded games of 91 and 98.
Clarinda opened the five Baker games with a score of 131. The Cardinals added games of 104, 147 and 116. Clarinda then wrapped up the round with its high game of 151.
