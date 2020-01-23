Clarinda swept a boy/girl bowling doubleheader against Harlan Thursday, Jan. 16, at Frontier Lanes. With the wins the boys’ squad improved to 4-3 on the season, while the Cardinals went to 3-4 in girls’ action.
Both wins came by nearly an identical margin. The Cardinals won the boys match by 125 pins and took the girls match by 124 pins.
In the boys’ match, Clarinda finished with a total of 2,788 compared to 2,663 for Harlan. The Cardinals posted a score of 1,885 in the first round to build a lead of 129 pins over the Cyclones. Harlan then edged the Cardinals 907-903 in the second round of the match.
Leading the way for Clarinda were Preston Runyan and Parker Rock as each bowler shot a series of 403. Rock rolled the high individual game of the match with a 248 and added a game of 155. Preston Runyan followed up an opening game of 215 with a score of 188.
Ryhn Walters posted games of 190 and 177 for a 367 series. Ronnie Weidman tallied a 361 total with games of 169 and 192.
Levi Wise started with a game of 194 and added a 157 to finish with a total of 351. Owen Johnson turned in a 320 series with scores of 152 and 168.
In the Baker games, Clarinda opened with a score of 179 and added a 177 in the second game. After rolling a 164 in the third game, the Cardinals finished with scores of 183 and 200.
Meanwhile, in the girls’ varsity match, Clarinda finished with a team total of 2,257. Harlan recorded a total of 2,133. The Cardinals clipped the Cyclones by 104 pins, 1,468 to 1,364, in the individual round. Clarinda then sealed the win by defeating the Cyclones 789-769 in the second round.
Ally Johnson delivered the high individual game of the match with an opening 195. She added a game of 170 for a high series of 365.
Aziah Smalley contributed a 292 series behind games of 156 and 136. Kemper Beckel added games of 134 and 150 for a 284 series. Myariah Sullivan was right behind with a 280 series on games of 137 and 143.
Alea Van Vactor chipped in with games of 150 and 97 for a 247 series. Gabby Searl rounded out the Clarinda lineup with games of 108 and 95 for an individual total of 203.
Clarinda started the five Baker games with a score of 162. The Cardinals added scores of 157 and 155 in the next two games. Clarinda then recorded a 168 in the fourth game and finished the round with a game of 147.
Clarinda and Harlan also met in junior varsity matches Thursday at Frontier Lanes. Harlan won the boys’ match by 43 pins and claimed the girls’ match by 415 pins.
The Cardinals turned in a team score of 2,140 in the boys’ junior varsity match. Harlan finished with a score of 2,183. Clarinda opened the match with a score of 1,431 in the first round and put 709 pins on the scoreboard in the second round.
Cyrus Lawrence turned in the high series of 350 in the match with games of 194 and 156. Drake Riddle posted games of 132 and 190 for a 322 series.
Carter Larson rolled games of 127 and 151 for a 278 total. Ethan Jones provided a 274 series with scores of 138 and 136. Isaac Bryson chimed in with a 207 series behind games of 93 and 114.
The Cardinals started the five Baker games with a score of 136. They then added games of 132 and 141. After posting a total of 125 in the fourth game, the Cardinals finished with their high game of 175.
Clarinda posted a team score of 1,520 in the girls’ junior varsity match. Harlan answered with a score of 1,935. The Cardinals collected 1,020 pins in the first round and added 500 pins in the Baker games.
Mickey Wongsarakig and Jenna Nelson anchored the lineup for Clarinda as each bowler finished with a series of 219. Wongsarakig rolled the high game of 125 for Clarinda after starting with a game of 94. Nelson started her day with a game of 123 and added a 96.
Riley Holmstrom shot games of 110 and 98 for a 208 series. Sam Eberly finished with a 205 total as she rolled games of 105 and 100.
Emma McCormick posted a score of 80 and added a game of 89 to finish with a 169 series. Rita Zeng turned in games of 82 and 79 for a 161 series.
Then, in the second round, the Cardinals started things with games of 106 and 102. Clarinda then shot its high game of 134. In the fourth game, Clarinda turned in a game of 78 and ended with a game of 80.
