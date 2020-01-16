A mere five pins was all that separated Clarinda and Lewis Central when they squared off in a girls’ varsity bowling match Thursday, Jan. 9, at Frontier Lanes in Clarinda.
The Titans finished the match with a total score of 2,255 compared to 2,250 for the Cardinals. Clarinda scored 1,487 points in the first round to hold a slim lead of 19 pins over Lewis Central. However, the Titans outscored the Cardinals 787-763 in the second round to pull out the victory.
Lewis Central cut the overall led to nine pins by edging the Cardinals 169-160 in the first Baker game. The Titans then rolled a 181 compared to 145 by Clarinda to take the lead by 26 pins. Lewis Central extended the lead to 40 pins after Clarinda rolled a 119 in the third game.
However, the Cardinals fought back with a game of 171 in the fourth Baker game to close the margin to 28 pins. Then, in the final game, Clarinda defeated the Titans 168-145, but was just short in the team scoring.
In the individual round, Ally Johnson led Clarinda with a 353 series as she shot games of 165 and 188. Aziah Smalley added games of 144 and 160 for a 304 series.
Myariah Sullivan followed right behind with a total of 303 as she rolled games of 146 and 157. Kemper Beckel also reached the 300 plateau with scores of 138 and 162.
Alea Van Vactor posted games of 121 and 106 for a 227 total. Kenzie Shackelford tacked on games of 93 and 119 to finish with a 212 series.
Clarinda also had a close battle with Lewis Central in the boys’ varsity match Thursday. The Titans emerged with a 102 pin win over the Cardinals.
The Cardinals posted a first round score of 1,666 and added a score of 964 in the second round for a team score of 2,630. The Titans finished with a team total of 2,732 behind an opening round score of 1,857 and score of 875 in the Baker games.
Anchoring the Clarinda lineup in the individual round was Preston Runyan as he turned in a series of 358 on games of 202 and 156. Xander Pullen shot scores of 200 and 147 for a total of 347.
Payton Runyon recorded games of 157 and 183 for a 340 series. Rhyn Walters delivered a 335 series with games of 173 and 162.
Parker Rock and Owen Johnson completed the Clarinda lineup with totals of 286 and 285 respectively. Rock opened the round with a game of 140 and followed it with a score of 146. Johnson shot a game of 155 after starting with a 130.
Trailing by 191 pins after the first round, Clarinda started chipping away at the deficit in the Baker games with an opening score of 214. The Cardinals added scores of 213 and169 in the next two games. The Cardinals tacked on a 198 and then completed the round with a game of 170.
(0) comments
