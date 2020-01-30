The Clarinda bowling program celebrated Senior Night Thursday, Jan. 23, as the Cardinals hosted a girl/boy doubleheader against Denison at Frontier Lanes.
Clarinda was defeated by 84 pins in the girls’ varsity match against Denison. The Cardinals dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Clarinda posted a team score of 2,275 in the match compared to 2,359 for Denison. In the individual round the Cardinals collected 1,592 pins. They then added a score of 683 in the Baker games.
Aziah Smalley posted the high series of the match with a total of 380 to lead Clarinda. She opened the day with the high game of 199 and followed it up with a game of 181.
Ally Johnson turned in games of 159 and 153 for a series of 312. Alea Van Vactor followed with a series of 309 with games of 163 and 146.
Kemper Beckel posted scores of 151 and 153 for a 304 total. Myariah Sullivan turned in games of 160 and 127 for a 287 series. Gabby Searl rounded out the Clarinda lineup with a 183 series as she shot games of 115 and 68.
Clarinda then opened Baker games with a score of 147. The Cardinals added scores of 137, 138 and 132 over the next three games. They then closed out the round with score of 129.
Clarinda suffered a loss of 230 pins to Denison in the boys’ varsity match. The Monarchs completed the match with a team score of 2,841. The Cardinals totaled 2,611. As a result, Clarinda slipped to 4-4 on the year.
In the first round, Clarinda recorded a score of 1,761. The Cardinals added a score of 850 in the second round.
Parker Rock anchored the Clarinda lineup with a series of 408. He started with the high game of 223 for the Cardinals and added a game of 185.
Levi Wise put games of 166 and 191 on the scoreboard for a 357 series. Rhyn Walters and Preston Runyon followed with series totals of 337 and 336 respectively. Walters followed an opening 147 with a game of 190. Preston Runyon tallied games of 150 and 186.
Owen Johnson shot scores of 187 and 136 to finish with a total of 323. Ronnie Weidman finished with a 317 series behind games of 152 and 165.
The Cardinals and Monarchs also competed in a junior varsity doubleheader Thursday.
In the girls’ junior varsity match, the Cardinals lost by 523 pins to the Monarchs. Clarinda finished with a team total of 1,468 while Denison turned in a team score of 1,991.
Clarinda racked up 950 pins in the first round. The Cardinals then added 518 pins in the second round.
Jenna Nelson led the Cardinals with a 215 series as she rolled games of 105 and 110. Sam Eberly followed up an opening game of 78 with the high game of 115 for the Cardinals to finish with a series of 193.
Riley Holmstrom and Emma McCormick each tallied a series of 192. Holmstrom shot games of 106 and 86. McCormick posted scores of 101 and 91.
Mickey Wongsarakig and Rita Zeng posted matching series totals of 158. Wongsarakig shot games of 74 and 84. Zeng put up games of 77 and 81.
Denison also collected an 843 pin victory over Clarinda in the boys’ junior varsity match. The Monarchs posted a team score of 2,386. The Cardinals finished with a score of 1,543.
Clarinda collected a score of 1,020 in the individual round. The Cardinals then added a score of 523 in the second round of Baker games.
Carter Larson shot the top series of 345 in the match. He started with a game of 147 and then turned in the high game of 198 in the round.
Isaac Bryson rolled matching games of 99 for a 198 series. Kylor Sump tacked on a series of 184 with games of 99 and 85.
Ethan Jones posted scores of 88 and 63 for a 151 total. Mark Everett tallied scores of 77 and 65 for a 142 series.
In the second round, the Cardinals opened with a game of 120. They then added games of 109, 138, 72 and 84.
