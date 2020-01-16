Clarinda played its first home game of 2020 Monday, Jan. 6, when the Cardinals hosted Southwest Valley. However, the Timberwolves disappointed the Cardinal faithful with a 56-31 win of their hosts.
Southwest Valley claimed a 20-9 advantage after one period of action. However, both teams struggled to find points in the second quarter as Southwest Valley only managed to extend the lead to 29-14 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Southwest Valley doubled up Clarinda 16-8 to stretch the margin to 45-22. The Cardinals were then edged 11-9 in the fourth quarter.
Jessalee Neihart anchored the Clarinda scoring attack with seven points. She also provided seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Following right behind with six points was Taylor Cole. She also spearheaded the Clarinda defense with a team-best eight steals to go along with six rebounds and two assists.
Faith Espinosa provided four points and four rebounds against the Timberwolves. She also notched two steals and one blocked shot at the defensive end of the court.
McKenna Yearington sank the only three-pointer of the night for Clarinda to account for only points. Chloe Strait joined Yearington with three points. Strait also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, while Yearington was credited with two rebounds and one steal.
Clarinda also received two points apiece from Jillian Graham, Madison Morgan, Kylie Shackelford and Jordan VanGundy.
VanGundy also chipped in with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Graham tallied three rebounds and two steals, while Shackelford finished with two rebounds and one steal. Morgan tacked on two blocked shots and one rebound.
Despite being held scoreless in the game, Cheyenne Sunderman chipped in with two steals, while Kristen Smith was credited with one steal. Tori Blume also picked up one rebound.
Clarinda was scheduled to host Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 10. However, the game was postponed to Thursday, Feb. 13, due to inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.