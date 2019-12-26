Clarinda entered its Christmas vacation with a record of 5-3 on the strength of a 60-52 win over Bedford Thursday, Dec. 19, at South Page High School in College Springs.
The Cardinals outscored the visiting Bulldogs 21-15 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Clarinda led 27-22 at halftime, but Bedford cut the deficit to a single possession, 39-37, by the end of the third quarter.
Following an exciting opening period of action, Clarinda clung to a 17-16 advantage over the Bulldogs. The Cardinals then outscored Bedford 10-6 in the second quarter to build the five point lead at the intermission.
Drew Brown had the hot hand from beyond the three-point arc Thursday as he drilled three bombs on his way to scoring a team-high 16 points. He also turned in six rebounds and one assist on the night.
Nathan Lindsay was right behind with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. He was also credited with one assist.
Kory Rogers was the third Clarinda player to reach double figures as he tallied 11 points. He also came away with three steals, two assists and one rebound.
Connor Brown accounted for the other three-pointer for the Cardinals in the game as he finished with nine points. He also dished out a team-high seven assists to go along with five rebounds.
Wyatt Schmitt came off the bench to collect six points, five rebounds and one assist. Michael Shull tacked on four points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Grant Jobe rounded out the Clarinda scoring as he made a free throw to account for his lone point. Jobe also had the only blocked shot of the game for Clarinda and one rebound.
Clarinda then concluded its 2019 schedule Friday, Dec. 20, at Denison. The Monarchs used a dominate third quarter effort to secure a 73-41win over the Cardinals.
Clarinda trailed 28-19 at halftime, but the Monarchs outscored the Cardinals 29-11 in the third quarter to break the game open.
Denison scored the first two baskets of the second half before Lindsay got Clarinda on the scoreboard to make tally 33-21. Lindsay finished the contest with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.
Later in the period, Rogers connected on a pair of field goals to keep Clarinda within striking distance at 39-25. Rogers had a team-high five rebounds and one steal to go along with his four points.
However, the Monarchs went on an 18-3 to stretch the lead to 57-28. The barrage was fueled by four three-pointers for Denison.
Following a timeout with 1:45 to go in the quarter, Connor Brown buried his fourth trey of the game. Denison added five more points to cap off its run before Connor Brown scored the final basket of the period to make the score 57-30.
The Monarchs stretched the advantage to 60-30 early in the fourth quarter before Lindsay hit his final basket of the night.
Connor Brown followed with his fifth three-pointer and right after capped of a 7-0 burst for the Cardinals with his final bucket of the contest. Connor Brown was credited with a team-high 22 points, four rebounds and one steal.
After a basket for Denison, Shull knocked down his lone shot of the night to trim the deficit to 62-39. Shull recorded two points, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
However, the Monarchs closed out the game on a 11-2 run. The two Clarinda points came on a pair of free throws by Drew Brown. He also sank a free throw in the first half to give him three points. He also picked up three assists and one steal.
Cooper Neal also contributed two rebounds off the bench for the Cardinals.
