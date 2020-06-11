In only its third year of existence the Clarinda volleyball team established itself as one of the best in the state.
In the 1981 Class 1A regional finals, the Cardinals earned a 3-2 win over Guthrie Center to qualify for the state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history. Clarinda has gone on to qualify for the state volleyball tournament eight times overall.
During the 1981 state tournament, played at West Des Moines Dowling, Clarinda collected a 3-2 win over Manson in the first round. However, in the semifinals, the Cardinals saw their season come to an end as they lost to eventual state champion Mater Dei in straight sets.
Clarinda went on to make four straight appearances in the state tournament and qualified for the event in six out of the next seven years. Qualifying in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987, the Cardinals advanced to the state semifinals four times.
After moving to Class 2A, Clarinda returned to the state tournament for the seventh time in 1991. The Cardinals then had to wait until 2010 to make its eighth appearance at the state tournament.
This week, for our Blast From the Past highlights the Cardinals’ 1981 win over Guthrie Center in the regional final that propelled Clarinda to its initial tournament appearance. Please enjoy this account of the match taken from the archives of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.
The CHS Cardinalette volleyball team earned their first state tournament berth in the 3-year history of the team Thursday night after defeating Guthrie Center in a 5-game match in the regional finals at Guthrie Center.
Clarinda will face Manson Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Dowling of West Des Moines. The winner of that match will advance to the semi-final round to be played Saturday at 11 a.m., with the finals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It was a very emotional moment after we won the match. I was just totally numb on the bench and I couldn’t even yell or say anything during the last game,” Head Coach Bob Lesan said. “You’ll never find a nicer bunch of young ladies so deserving as this team is, not only on the court but off it as well.”
“I think I’ve relived every point of the game over and over, just trying to believe that we’re really going to state. It really feels good to know that we can accomplish something as a team, and we all plan to keep on winning,” senior Rozann Hartstack said. “When the crowd started yelling ‘on to state’ during the last few points of the game, it really made us feel good.”
“It’s just now starting to sink in. I can remember that I kept telling myself I had to stay calm and just to get the ball over the net,” senior Jean Kokenge said. “I really didn’t believe we had won the last game until I saw the referee raise his hand for the last point.”
Senior Sandy Nelson said, “I will always remember that feeling of winning the regional tournament, knowing that we made it to state. All through the match I had to keep telling myself ‘I can do it.’ The football boys have given us a lot of support this year, and we are going to support them all the way, too.”
“We could all tell that in the last game after we got ahead, that Guthrie Center was starting to fall apart. We knew we had to stay relaxed and just get our serves in,” senior Susan Esaias said. “The support from all the fans was just great, and it really kept us going.”
“Really all I can remember about the last points of the last game is that I was out of rotation on the bench, and it was worse than having to play. When we got that last point I just jumped up and screamed. I just couldn’t believe it,” senior Susan Paulson said.
Senior Cheryl Hicks said that she was “a little worried when they went ahead of us 2-1, but when we won that fourth game I could feel we were going to win. At first I didn’t believe it. I was kind of shocked and I still think it’s hard to believe.”
Clarinda started off on the right foot in the first game of the match. Susan Esaias served for one point to give Clarinda a 1-0 lead in the game, but the Tigerettes came back with three points on their time at serve to take a 3-1 advantage. Guthrie Center held the Cardinalettes out of the lead for two rotations, and then Susan Paulson came off the Clarinda bench to serve four straight points, aided by a block by Kokenge and a Hicks spike to give the Cardinalettes a 6-4 lead. The Tigerettes scored one point at the serving line to make it 6-5, but then Anne Johnson came in to serve for Clarinda, and two spikes by Andrea Brown gave the Cardinalettes a 10-5 advantage. Guthrie Center held Clarinda scoreless on two rotations and pulled to within one point at 10-9, but it was the last time the Tigerettes scored in the game. Kokenge added a point on her turn at the serving line, and then Johnson finished the game on four straight serves, including two aces, to give the Cardinalettes a 15-9 win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
In the second game Esaias started the game serving for two points giving Clarinda a 2-0 lead, but Guthrie Center answered back with four consecutive points to take the lead at 4-2. Clarinda tied the game at 4-4- on serves by Brown and Paulson, but the Tigerettes then held the Cardinalettes scoreless on four rotations to take a 10-4 lead. Paulson scored once on her time at serve, and then after holding Guthrie Center scoreless, Kokenge added two more points for a 10-7 game. Esaias scored on an ace serve to bring Clarinda within two at 10-8, but Guthrie Center scored once to make it 11-8. Clarinda pulled to within one point on two serves by Johnson, and then held the Tigerettes scoreless on the next rotation. Rozann Hartstack gave Clarinda the lead at 12-11, but the Cardinalettes were unable to score the rest of the game, and Guthrie Center went on to a 15-12 victory and make it a 1-1 tie in the match.
Guthrie Center jumped out to an early lead in the third game of the match, taking a 4-1 lead. Clarinda gained the serve on a Hartstack spike, and made it a 4-2 game on a Pam Wichman spike. Clarinda held the Tigerettes scoreless on their next serve, and then Brown served for one point to bring the Cardinalettes within one at 4-3. Guthrie Center went up by two on a long spike by Nowakowski, but Kokenge served two ace serves while at the serving line for Clarinda to tie the game at 5.5. Clarinda lost possession of the serve when Kokenge served the ball in the net. Neither team scored for three rotations, but then the Cardinalettes took a 6-5 lead on a Kokenge spike, and then held the Tigerettes scoreless again, and went on to a 7-5 lead on an ace serve by Brown. Guthrie Center tied the game at 7-7, and then held the Cardinalettes scoreless on their serving possession. The Tigerettes then took a 10-8 lead over Clarinda. The Cardinalettes tied the game at 10-10 on a Wichman spike and a double hit violation by the Tigerettes. Clarinda held Guthrie Center scoreless, and then went on to take an 11-0 lead. The Tigerettes tied the game at 11-11, and then held Clarinda scoreless on the next serving possession, and went on to take a 13-11 lead. On Clarinda’s next serving possession Hartstack laid down a spike to give Clarinda their last point of the game, and Guthrie Center went on to a 12-15 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Cardinalettes picked up some momentum in the fourth game when Esaias came to the serving line to score 10 straight points, aided by two spikes each by Hicks and Brown, for an early 10-0 lead. Guthrie Center scored three points on their time at serve but then Brown kept the 10-point margin, serving for three straight points, including one ace serve, to make it 13-3. The Tigerettes rallied on their next serving possession and came up with eight consecutive points, to pull within two at 13-11, but Hicks tapped the ball over the net for Clarinda on their next serving possession to make it 14-11. Guthrie Center pulled within one after scoring two points on their serve, but Clarinda ended their rally on an ace spike by Nowakowski, and Kokenge served the last point for Clarinda, which ended in a Hicks spike, to give the Cardinalettes a 15-13 win, and a tie in the match at 2-2.
In the final game of the match, Guthrie Center took an early 5-1 lead over Clarinda. Brown came to the serving line for Clarinda and served four straight points, including one ace serve, to tie the game at 5-5. The Cardinalettes then held the Tigerettes scoreless on their next two serving possessions, and Kokenge added two more points to give the Cardinalettes a 7-5 advantage. Clarinda’s lead didn’t last long, as the Tigerettes answered back with two points of their own to keep the game in a tie, but it was the points Guthrie Center scored for the rest of the game. Esaias served for three consecutive points, aided by a Brown spike, and then Clarinda held Guthrie Center scoreless for two serving possessions and Hartstack served the last five points of the game to give the Cardinalettes their first trip to the state tournament at 15-7.
