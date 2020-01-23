A powerful second half performance propelled Clarinda to a 58-42 win Thursday, Jan. 16, at Sidney. With the win, the Cardinals elevated their overall record to 7-5 on the season.
Trailing 21-18 at halftime, the Cardinals came out of the locker room and promptly seized the lead, 40-36, by outscoring the Cowboys 22-15 in the third quarter. Clarinda then sealed the win by outdueling Sidney 18-6 in the final period.
Clarinda had three players score in double figures in the contest. Nathan Lindsay paced the Cardinals with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He also turned in three steals, two assists and one blocked shot.
Kory Rogers collected 14 points including one of the five three-pointers Clarinda had in the game. Rogers also dished out a team-high six assists to go along with five rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.
Michael Shull was the third Cardinal to reach double digits as he finished with 11 points. He also had one three-pointer. Shull was also credited with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Drew Brown connected on two shots from beyond the arc on his way to an eight point effort against Sidney. He also pulled in five rebounds as well as tallying two steals and one assist.
Connor Brown finished with six points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. Wyatt Schmitt collected the other three-pointer of the game for Clarinda and added a free throw to account for his four points. Schmitt also snagged three rebounds and had one steal.
Grant Jobe chipped in with one rebound and Zach Bergren posted one blocked shot.
Clarinda was scheduled to return home Friday, Jan. 17, to host Shenandoah. However, that game was postponed to Monday, Jan. 27, due to weather issues.
The Cardinals opened the week at home for Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 14, against Atlantic. However, the Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 56-51 victory.
Clarinda claimed a slim 13-12 edge after one quarter of play. The Cardinals then outscored Atlantic 13-5 in the second quarter to extend the lead to 26-17 at halftime.
Both teams came out of the locker room hot, but the Trojans outperformed the Cardinals 23-19 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 45-40. Atlantic then put 16 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, while limiting Clarinda to six points, to complete the comeback.
Lindsay spearheaded the offensive attack for Clarinda with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He also picked up one assist and one block.
Shull contributed 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Connor Brown added eight points, including a pair of treys, and five rebounds. He also posted two steals and one assist.
Drew Brown collected four points to go along with three assists and two rebounds. Rogers rounded out the Clarinda scoring with two points. Rogers also turned in eight rebounds and a team-high six assists.
Jobe came off the bench to secure two rebounds and two steals. Schmitt tacked on two rebounds and one steal.
