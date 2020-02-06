Clarinda starts its quest to reach the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 8, with the Class 2A Sectional 4 tournament at Glenwood.
Joining Clarinda at the sectional tournament will be Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa (Sidney). The first and second place winners in each class will advance to the District 2 tournament Saturday, Feb. 15, at Atlantic.
Also advancing to the District 2 tournament will be the top two finishers in each weight class from the Sectional 3 tournament at Adel. Schools assigned to that sectional are ADM, Atlantic, Creston, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Panorama and Winterset.
The Cardinals concluded their regular season schedule by participating in the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Red Oak. The Cardinals finished eighth as a team with 94 points.
Clarinda sent two wrestlers to the finals of their weight class on the day. Crew Howard captured the 220 pound title, while Jakob Childs finished second at 182 pounds.
Howard secured a conference championship with a fall over Jesse Schwery of Harlan in 0:52. Schwery opened the match with a takedown, but Howard rolled through the throw to earn an escape. Howard then took Schwery to the mat and put him on his back for the fall.
After receiving a first round bye, Howard pinned AJ Scott of Council Bluffs St. Albert in 0:13 in the quarterfinals. He then stuck Max Rodriguez of Denison in 1:15 to win his semifinal match.
Childs started the conference tournament with a first round fall in 0:33 against Jagger Luetje of Kuemper Catholic. Childs then turned in a fall in 3:31 over Dillion Woods of Lewis Central in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Childs claimed his third pin of the tournament as he posted a fall in 2:50 against Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood. However, in the finals, he suffered a 12-5 loss to Jackson Kinsella of Creston Orient Macksburg. Kinsella was ranked third in the state for Class 2A at 182 pounds.
Clarinda also received a third place performance from Cole Ridnour at 170 pounds.
Ridnour received a first round bye. In the quarterfinals, he collected a fall in 3:07 against Austin Seaton of Creston.
However, in the semifinals, Ridnour lost a 7-2 decision to Bruce Lukehart of Red Oak. Lukehart went on to finish second in the weight class.
The loss dropped Ridnour to the consolation semifinals, where he pinned CJ Carter of Glenwood in 2:31. Ridnour then locked up his third place finish with a fall in 1:11 over Cael McLaren of St. Albert.
Kale Downey also contributed a fourth place effort for the Cardinals at 132 pounds.
Downey followed up an opening round bye with a 9-1 major decision over Abby McIntyre of Glenwood. In the semifinals, however, Downey lost by fall in 1:00 to Garon Wurster of Creston. Wurster went on to finish second.
Downey bounced back from the loss to collect a 3-0 win over Hayden Stout of Kuemper Catholic in the consolation semifinals. He then took the mat against Jaxson Bell of Atlantic in the third place match, but was pinned in 3:51.
Jake Dale was the final Clarinda wrestler to place in the conference tournament as he finished sixth at 106 pounds.
Dale received a first round bye for the Cardinals. He then posted a fall in 2:19 over Zachary Williams of St. Albert in the quarterfinals.
However, in the semifinals, Dale lost by fall in 2:41 to Riley Parkis of Kuemper Catholic. Parkis finished second in the weight class for the Knights.
In the consolation semifinals, Dale was handed a fall in 0:40 by Justin Parsons of Creston. Dale and Williams then took the mat for a second time in the fifth place match. Williams won the rematch with a fall in 2:08.
Clarinda wrapped up its regular season dual schedule with a quadrangular hosted by Southwest Valley Thursday, Jan. 30, at Corning. The other two teams attending the event were Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas.
The Cardinals went 2-0-1 on the night with a 45-18 win over Southwest Valley and a 54-24 victory against Nodaway Valley. Clarinda and Southeast Warren/ Melcher-Dallas tied at 42.
Clarinda and Southwest Valley opened their dual at 132 pounds and the Timberwolves took a 6-0 lead with a fall. The Cardinals answered with a fall by Downey at 138 pounds, a forfeit for Michael Mayer at 145 pounds and an 11-4 win for Jordan Fasnacht at 152 pounds.
After Southwest Valley was awarded a forfeit at 160 pounds, Ridnour and Childs posted back-to-back falls to give Clarinda a 27-12 lead. The Timberwolves cut the deficit to 27-18 with a forfeit at 195 pounds.
However, Clarinda sealed the win by taking the final three matches of the dual. Howard and Jarod McGregor collected pins at 220 pounds and 285 pounds. Dale added a forfeit at 106 pounds in the final match of the dual.
The Cardinals rolled to a 54-24 win over Nodaway Valley. All 24 points for the Wolverines came on forfeits.
Meanwhile, Clarinda recorded five falls in the dual. Providing those pins for the Cardinals were Kaedon Lindsay, Downey, Mayer, Fasnacht and Ridnour. Clarinda also received forfeits for Childs, Howard, McGregor and Dale.
Trailing 42-18, the Cardinals rallied to win the final four matches against Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas to earn a tie. Ridnour started the surge with a fall at 182 pounds and Childs delivered a fall at 195 pounds. Howard and McGregor then received forfeits at 220 pounds and 285 pounds to tie the score at 42.
After Clarinda forfeited at 106 pounds to start the dual, Dale answered with a fall at 113 pounds. The two teams traded forfeits in the next two matches with Lindsay being awarded the win for Clarinda at 126 pounds.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas won the 132 pound match by fall to push in front 18-12. Mayer promptly tied the score with a fall at 138 pounds, but Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas won the next four matches with a fall and three forfeits to set the stage for the dramatic finish by Clarinda.
