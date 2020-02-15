Clarinda found the playoff trail to be a rocky one as the Cardinals suffered 58-14 loss at Atlantic Saturday, Feb. 15, in the opening round of the Class 3A Region 8 tournament.
Both teams struggled to find their footing early in the contest as Atlantic held an early 2-0 lead. Clarinda managed to tie the score on a basket by Jessalee Neihart.
However, the Trojans then seized control of the contest as they went on a 16-0 run to close out the opening period.
Trailing 18-2 as the second quarter opened, the Cardinals started the scoring with a basket by Jillian Graham.
Atlantic countered with nine unanswered points to extend its advantage to 27-18.
Neihart briefly halted the run as she knocked down her second shot of the night as Cheyenne Sunderman collected an assist on the play. The basket trimmed the deficit to 27-6.
Unfortunately, Clarinda could draw no closer as Atlantic wrapped up the first half on an 18-0 surge to make the score 45-6 as the two teams went to the locker room for halftime.
With Clarinda trailing by more than 35 points, a continuous clock was implemented at the start of the third quarter. The Trojans outscored the Cardinals 8-4 in the period.
All four Clarinda points came on free throws by Neihart. She led Clarinda in scoring Saturday with eight points.
Atlantic capped off the win by edging Clarinda 6-4 in the fourth quarter. The Trojans collected the first points of the period to stretch the margin to 55-10.
Chloe Strait came up with a steal and converted the turnover into points for the Cardinals. Soon after, Strait scored on a put-back to give her four points for the night and trim the deficit to 55-14.
However, that proved to be the final points of the game for the Cardinals. Atlantic tacked on a free throw and a late basket to seal the victory.
With the loss, Clarinda ended the season with an overall record of 2-20.
Clarinda closed out its regular season schedule last week with home games against Creston and Lewis Central. The Cardinals suffered losses in both games.
Creston came to town Monday, Feb. 10, and cruised to an 80-21 win over the Cardinals.
The Panthers raced out to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter and then broke the game wide open by outscoring Clarinda 31-2 in the second quarter. Clarinda was then held to 10 points in the second half, while Creston put 25 points on the scoreboard.
Strait led Clarinda with eight points. She also provided one rebound and one steal.
Taylor Cole dropped in the only three-pointer of the game for the Cardinals on her way to scoring five points. Cole was also credited with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Kylie Shackelford chipped in with four points and one steal. Neihart and Jordan VanGundy wrapped up the scoring with two points apiece. Neihart also delivered a team-high eight rebounds to go along with two steals, one assist and one blocked shot. VanGundy led the Cardinals with three steals and dished out one assist.
Although she was held scoreless against the Panthers, Faith Espinosa collected three rebounds and two assists. Cheyenne Sunderman followed with two blocked shots, one rebound and one assist.
Clarinda then concluded the regular season Thursday, Feb. 13, at home against Lewis Central. The Titans rolled to a 70-13 win over the Cardinals.
The Cardinals were in an immediate hole as the Titans outscored Clarinda 33-2 in the first quarter. Lewis Central extended the lead to 45-5 at halftime. Clarinda was then outscored 25-8 in the second half.
Cole scored a team-high nine points. Cole also had the lone three-pointer of the game for the Cardinals. She also led Clarinda with six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and had one assist.
Strait accounted for the other four Clarinda points. She also turned in five rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist.
Finishing with one rebound apiece were Graham, Cheyenne Sunderman, VanGundy and Colbie Wilmes. Espinosa and Kristen Smith each had one steal on the night.
