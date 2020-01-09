Clarinda returned from the holiday break Friday, Jan. 3, with a trip to Creston. However, a slow start proved to be the downfall of the Cardinals as they suffered a 63-21 loss to the host Panthers.
Creston raced out to 15-3 lead after one quarter of action. The Panthers then broke the game open in the second period as they extended the advantage to 35-7.
When play resumed in the second half, Clarinda saw the deficit grow to 46-11 in the third quarter. The Cardinals nearly doubled their total for the game with 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers sealed the win with 17 points.
Hallee Fine led the scoring for Clarinda with seven points, including one of the three shots the Cardinals hit from beyond the three-point arc. She also collected six rebounds.
McKenna Yearington sank the other two three-pointers for the Cardinals to account for her six points. She added two caroms.
Taylor Cole and Jessalee Neihart rounded out the scoring with four points apiece. Neihart also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds against the Panthers. Cole added four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Although she was held scoreless on the night, Jordan VanGundy contributed six rebounds. Faith Espinosa chipped in with four rebounds, while Chloe Strait snagged two rebounds and Jillian Graham was credited with one rebound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.