The Clarinda softball and baseball teams finished a four-game home week with losses to Kuemper Catholic, Friday, June 26.
Neither Cardinal team could keep Kuemper close with baseball losing 12-1 and softball 17-2.
Baseball
For the third straight game, the Cardinals found themselves on the wrong end of a double-digit final score.
This game lasted the full seven innings with the Knights adding the final six runs in the last frame.
Jake Childs kept the Knights off the scoreboard through the first two innings, but was charged with all four runs in the third.
Cooper Neal came on to pitch in the third and kept Clarinda in striking distance until the final frame. He struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Wyatt Schmitt got the final out on the mound, but not before being charged with three runs.
Austin Tigges earned the win for the Knights, giving up two hits in six innings. He struck out nine. The win was the third in a row for the Knights, improving to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Jon McCall and Michael Shull had the Cardinal hits, both singles, with McCall driving in the only run in the fifth inning. Parker Rock scored Clarinda’s run.
The Cardinals fell to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Softball
The Clarinda Cardinals took the early lead, but Kuemper Catholic scored all of its runs in three innings, including a 10-run sixth frame that ended the game an inning early.
Bradlie Wilmes opened the home first with a single. She was bunted over to second and advanced to third on Hallee Fine’s double. Makayla Fichter singled in a run and then Hailee Knight’s sacrifice fly gave the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage.
Clarinda had runners at first and second with one out in the second inning on singles by Maddie Sunderman and Kristen Smith, but neither would score and the Cardinals didn’t advance anyone else past first base for the remainder of the game.
After Smalley faced just three batters in the second inning, a Kenzie Schon double started a five-run second. Smalley struck out the next batter, but then the six Knights reached base on three hits, two walks and an error.
Kuemper added two more runs in the fourth inning and then 10 on eight hits in the sixth inning. Eight of the 10 runs came with two outs.
The top four Knights in the batting order combined for 10 hits, including four from leadoff hitter Hailey Ostrander. Kuemper Catholic improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
The Cardinals finished with five hits, split between five different athletes.
Smalley and Knight combined to strike out three Knight hitters in six innings.
Clarinda fell to 0-7 overall and in the conference.
