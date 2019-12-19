Clarinda put together its best offensive performance of the season Saturday, Dec. 14, at Shenandoah. However, the Fillies were able to do just a little bit more as they came away with a 58-44 win over the visiting Cardinals.
The Cardinals built an 11-9 advantage in the opening period of play. However, the Fillies responded by blanking Clarinda 16-0 in the second quarter to claim a 25-11 lead at halftime.
When action resumed, the Cardinals managed to outduel the Fillies 14-13 in the third quarter. Shenandoah then sealed the win by clipping Clarinda 20-19 in the final period.
Faith Espinosa led the way for the Cardinals with 13 points, including two three-pointers, and two rebounds. Chloe Strait also reached double figures with 10 points. She also provided a team-high nine rebounds and three blocks to go along with two steals.
Jessalee Neihart provided eight points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Taylor Cole followed with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Hallee Fine hit the other shot Clarinda had from beyond the arc Saturday to account for her three points. She also chipped in with five rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Jordan Van Gundy joined Fine with three points. She also notched three rebounds and three steals.
Kylie Shackelford tacked on two rebound and two steals. McKenna Yearington was credited with one rebound.
Clarinda opened the week Tuesday, Dec. 10, with a trip to Atlantic. The Trojans posted a 78-23 win in the contest.
Atlantic gained the upper hand 13-4 in the first quarter and then erupted for 36 points in the second period to seize control of the game 39-16. The Trojans then outscored Clarinda 29-7 in the second half to seal the win.
Neihart led the Clarinda attack with nine points including a pair of three-pointers. She also had a team-high eight rebounds and dished out one assist.
Cole collected six points and four rebounds. Strait added four points and two rebounds.
Fine and Kristin Smith rounded out the scoring with two points apiece. Fine and Yearington were each credited with two assists.
Jillian Graham finished with one rebound and one blocked shot. Espinosa, Shackelford and Van Gundy also chipped in with one rebound apiece. Madison Morgan also recorded one block.
Clarinda returned home Friday, Dec. 13, to square off against Glenwood. The Rams cruised to a 90-13 victory.
Glenwood raced out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and held a commanding 54-5 advantage at halftime. The Rams then outscored Clarinda 36-8 in the second half.
Espinosa provided four points for Clarinda. She also tallied two rebounds and two steals.
Shackelford, Strait and Yearington each scored three points in the game. Strait and Yearington each hit a three-pointer to account for their scoring.
Shackelford and Strait each pulled in four rebounds. Strait added one steal. Yearington picked up one rebound.
Van Gundy recorded three rebounds and two steals. Cole and Graham each finished with two rebounds and one assist.
