Clarinda will host a boys’ district basketball doubleheader Monday, Feb. 17, to open the Class 2A playoffs.
The Cardinals have been assigned to Class 2A District 16. Clarinda will square off with Missouri Valley at 8 p.m. Monday in the second game of the doubleheader. In the first game of the night at 6:30 p.m. Shenandoah and Red Oak will take the court.
The winner of the game between Clarinda and Missouri Valley will advance to Tri-Center, Neola, in the district semifinals Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Treynor. The other semifinal game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Treynor will feature the winner of the Shenandoah and Red Oak opening round game against Treynor.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson will then host the district final at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The district champion will advance to the Substate 8 contest against the District 15 champion. Teams assigned to Class 2A District 15 are Kuemper Catholic, Underwood, ACGC, West Central Valley, AHSTW and Panorama.
Clarinda was in action Monday, Feb. 3, at the Cardinals hosted Mount Ayr. However, the Raiders came away with a 59-53 road win.
The Cardinals established a 13-6 lead over Mount Ayr in the first quarter, but the Raiders cut the advantage to 24-23 at halftime. Mount Ayr then outscored Clarinda 21-14 in the third quarter to claim a 44-38 lead. Both teams hung 15 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Drew Brown was on fire from beyond the three-point arc for the Cardinals as he drilled four shot and went on to score a team-high 17 points. He also turned in three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Nathan Lindsay followed with 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. He also recorded two assists, one steal and one block.
Clarinda also received eight points and eight rebounds from Connor Brown. He also had one of the three blocked shots the Cardinals had in the game.
Kory Rogers and Michael Shull each hit a three-pointer and finished with seven points against the Raiders. Shull also led the Cardinals with seven assists and added five rebounds. Rogers tallied two rebounds and one assist.
Grant Jobe provided two points, while Wyatt Schmitt hit a free throw to round out the scoring for Clarinda. Schmitt was also credited with two steals and one assist.
The next night, Feb. 4, the Cardinals traveled to Glenwood. However, the Rams dealt the Cardinals an 81-59 road loss that dropped Clarinda to 8-11 overall on the season.
Glenwood seized early control of the contest as the Rams outscored Clarinda 22-10 in the first quarter. The Cardinals were then edged 18-16 in the second quarter as Glenwood took a 40-26 lead to the locker rom.
Clarinda was clipped 21-19 in the third quarter. Glenwood then sealed the win by outscoring the Cardinals 20-14 in the fourth quarter.
Pacing the Cardinals with 17 points, including two three-pointers, was Drew Brown. He also contributed three rebounds and two steals.
Lindsay collected 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal against the Rams. Connor Brown tacked on 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Rogers sank one shot from beyond the arc and finished with seven points. He was also credited with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Jobe and Schmitt delivered five points apiece. Schmitt got three of his points on a trifecta. He also tallied five rebounds and one steal. Jobe tacked on five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.
Shull wrapped up the Clarinda scoring with two points. He also dished out a team-high seven assists and snared five caroms.
Zach Bergren and Edgar Rodriguez also came off the bench for Clarinda in the game. Rodriguez had one rebound.
