Makayla Fichter hit a second-inning home run, but that was about the only Clarinda highlight in a 13-1 loss at Denison-Schleswig, Friday, June 19.
Hannah Slater homered in the first inning for the Monarchs for a 3-0 lead before Fichter answered with her own shot over the fence to lead off the second. Her home run came in her only plate appearance as the game was called after three innings due to the run-rule.
Emmy Allbaugh doubled to open the third as Clarinda’s only other base runner.
All but one Monarch contributed to their 13-hit effort at their home park. Denison-Schleswig scored seven runs in the second inning and then three in the third to reach the 12-run lead needed to call the game. Only two outs were recorded in the third frame.
Aziah Smalley worked all three innings for the Cardinals in the circle. She walked three and struck out two.
Clarinda fell to 0-3 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The win was the first for the Monarchs in five tries. They improved to 1-2 in the conference.
