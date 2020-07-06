CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals had one bad inning, and it cost them in a 6-3 loss to St. Albert, Thursday, July 2.
The Falcons scored five of their six runs in the third inning to earn a win that assured them at least a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference championship.
The Falcons added a run in the sixth, but the Clarinda bats found some success in the home sixth to get back within striking distance.
Parker Rock and Jarod McNeese opened with singles and then Wyatt Schmitt doubled in a run. A pop out followed, but then Jon McCall drove in a run with a groundout. An error allowed another run to score and Clarinda was within 6-3. At that point, the Falcons called on Cy Patterson to come in and pitch and he struck out Tadyn Brown to end the inning.
Patterson retired the Cardinals in order in the seventh to secure the win.
“For the most part we had some good at-bats,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We didn’t at times with runners in scoring position, but that sixth inning we put some runs across and at least made the game interesting.”
The five-run inning, though, was the difference, and Eberly said it’s those kinds of innings that have hurt the Cardinals all season.
“We have had trouble with that in our losses,” said Eberly, “giving up a big crooked number instead of limiting them to two or three runs. If we can limit those big innings we’ll be successful.”
Cooper Neal come on in relief during the big inning, and held the Falcon batters down to keep the Cardinals relatively close.
“Cooper had been really good on the mound this season,” said Eberly. “He’s been my closer and has pitched well out of the bullpen in long, extended innings. He’s working himself into being a starter.”
Neal struck out four in 4 2/3 innings of one-run baseball. He gave up four hits and walked four.
Michael Shull took the loss. He pitched two scoreless innings, but then ran into trouble in the third.
Rock and Schmitt finished with two hits each to lead the offense as the Cardinals dropped to 5-6 overall and 3-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
The Falcons improved to 14-1 on the season and concluded conference play with a 9-1 record.
