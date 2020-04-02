Clarinda must demonstrate its ability to win on the road if the 2020 football season is going to be a success for the Cardinals.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the schedules for the 2020 football season Thursday, March 26, for all six classes in the state. The schedules are for one season as opposed to the two-year cycle usually used by the IHSAA for football.
District assignments were announced Feb. 6 by the IHSAA. Clarinda was assigned to Class 2A District 9. With 54 schools in Class 2A for the 2020 season, the schedules feature five district games and four non-district contests.
Joining Clarinda in Class 2A District 9 will be Atlantic, Des Moines Christian, Greene County, Red Oak and Shenandoah. After the district assignments were announced, Clarinda football coach Collin Bevins said the Cardinals were excited to return to Class 2A.
“We knew we would be going up to 2A and had a pretty good idea they would pair us with some schools in close proximity to us. We just were not sure who else they were going to put us with,” Bevins said.
However, Clarinda will only play two of its five district games at home next season. The Cardinals will open district play at home Sept. 25 against Red Oak.
After traveling to Atlantic Oct. 2, the Cardinals will return home to host Shenandoah Oct. 9 in the Page County Super Bowl. Clarinda posted a 34-6 win over the Mustangs at Cardinal Field in 2019 in a non-district clash to open the season for both teams.
Clarinda will then face a challenging conclusion to the season. The Cardinals will end the year with back-to-back road games Oct. 16 at Greene County and Oct. 23 at Des Moines Christian.
When the district assignments were released, Bevins said he was hopeful the Cardinals would not have to travel to both Des Moines Christian and Greene County. Still, Bevins said in order for the Cardinals to be successful, they have to able to overcome challenges.
“Coming off the bus after at two and a half hour trip to Des Moines Christian would be a little tougher on our guys, but if we have the right attitude we’ll be alright,” Bevins said. “If you want to be a good football team you are going to have to win some games on the road at some point. We have to block that out and go play our game wherever it’s at.”
Clarinda will kick off the 2020 season with four non-district games. The Cardinals will take the field for the first time Aug. 28 at Clarke, Osceola. The Indians posted a record of 3-6 last season.
The Cardinals will play their home opener Sept. 4 against Panorama. The Panthers were in the same district as the Cardinals last season and collected a 33-3 win over Clarinda at Cardinal Field.
Next, Clarinda will travel to Treynor Sept. 11. Treynor reached the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs last season. Treynor was defeated by West Sioux and finished the year with a 10-1 record.
Clarinda will conclude its non-district schedule at home Sept. 18 against Underwood. The Eagles went 8-2 in 2019 and ended their season with a loss to West Sioux in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. The other loss for Underwood came at Treynor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.