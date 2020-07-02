Clarinda baseball scored three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, but dropped an 8-7 decision at Harlan, Tuesday, June 30. Clarinda softball lost 11-0 to the Cyclones.
Baseball
Clarinda tied the game on a run without a hit in the sixth inning, and then scored three runs without a hit to tie the game in the seventh, but gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh to lose 8-7.
Logan Green opened the sixth inning with a walk. He was bunted over to second, and then Jarod McNeese was hit by a pitch. Green scored on a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Schmitt.
Harlan scored three times in the home sixth to lead 7-4, but again Clarinda answered. Four straight walks started the inning against three different Cyclone pitchers. A wild pitch brought Clarinda within a run, and then Parker Rock drove in the tying run with a groundout.
Cooper Neal came on to pitch the seventh for the Cardinals, but gave up the winning run.
Wyatt Schmitt and Jake Childs combined to throw the first six innings and gave up seven runs, five earned, with 10 walks. They struck out 12 Cyclones.
Neal had two of the four Cardinal hits. Michael Shull and Tadyn Brown added one each as the Cardinals fell to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
The Cyclones jumped to 6-2 overall and in the conference.
Softball
The Clarinda Cardinals managed just two base runners and didn’t have a hit in an 11-0 loss to Harlan.
Hallee Fine took first base after a dropped third strike with two outs in the first inning. Kristen Smith walked in the third.
Two Harlan pitchers combined to strike out 14 Cardinals in five innings.
Meanwhile, Harlan put up 11 runs on just five hits. The first four Cyclones reached base without a hit in the first inning. All four scored. A couple errors, a hit batsman and a catcher’s interference call started the second frame, which ended with Harlan leading 7-0.
The Cyclones added four runs on two hits in the third. The game was called after the top of the fifth after Harlan left the bases loaded in the home fourth.
Clarinda dropped to 0-9 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Harlan improved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
