With May 1 now the potential date for Iowa schools to return to session after being closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union have made preparations for an abbreviated spring sports schedule.
The spring sports schedule was last updated by the two organizations Friday, May 10, and is subject to change if school does not resume May 1. The updated schedules also include a timeline for the summer sports of baseball and softball.
Based on the revised schedule schools could hold their first practice for track, golf, tennis and soccer Friday, May 1. The first competition for track, golf and tennis could then be held Monday, May 4, while spring soccer teams could start matches Friday, May 8.
Clarinda was scheduled to compete Saturday, March 21, in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions of an indoor track meet at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. The Cardinals were then slated to open the outdoor track season Tuesday, March 31, by hosting the boys’ and girls’ Hawkeye 10 South Division meet.
The Lady Cardinal Relays were set for Tuesday, April 7. The annual Cardinal Relays were then to be held Thursday, April 9, at Cardinal Field.
Under the updated schedule, state qualifying track meets would be held Thursday, May 28. The state qualifying meets were originally to be held Thursday, May 14.
The high school state track and field meet would then take place Thursday, June 4, through Saturday, June 6, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The state track meet was initially set to be held May 21-23.
The Clarinda boys’ and girls’ golf teams were scheduled to start practice March 16, the same day the school closures in Iowa started due to the virus. Clarinda was scheduled to play its first girls’ golf meet April 2 at Southwest Valley, while the Cardinals were to open the boys’ golf season Friday, April 3, at Lewis Central.
Postseason boys’ sectional meets were scheduled for Friday, May 15, with the district meets to follow one week later on May 22. With the revised spring schedule the sectional meets would be played May 29 and June 5.
In girls’ action, the two rounds of regional tournaments would be held May 26 and June 1 according to the updated spring sports schedule. The Cardinals would have originally played in their regional tournaments Monday, May 18, and Monday, May 25.
The girls’ state golf meet would be moved from June 1-2 to June 8-9. The boys’ state golf tournament was scheduled for May 28-29, but would now be played June 11-12.
Both the Clarinda boys’ and girls’ tennis teams were also scheduled to start practice for the 2020 season March 16. The Cardinals had hoped to start their seasons Friday, April 3, as the girls’ squad hosted Lewis Central and the boys’ team was on the road against the Titans.
Postseason play for the boys’ team was originally scheduled to begin May 13 with the district individual tournament. The boys’ team substate meets were set for May 16 and May 23. The district meet would now be played May 20 with the substate meets May 23 and 30.
On the girls’ side, the regional individual tournament was scheduled for May 21 with the team regional meets slated for May 23, May 25 and May 26. The new schedule has the individual meet scheduled for May 27, while the regional team events would be played May 23, May 30 and June 1.
The boys’ individual state singles and doubles tennis tournament has been moved from May 29-20 to June 5-6. The girls’ individual state tournament shifts from June 3-4 to June 10-11. The boys’ state team tournament would be moved from June 2 to June 9, while the girls’ team state tournament would be held June 13 rather than June 6.
Finally, the new start date for pitching and catching practice for baseball and softball would be May 1. The IHSAA will also provide for 10 days of batting practice for baseball players between May 1 and May 18.
Baseball and softball teams may then begin formal team practices May 18 and start playing games June 1. The postseason trail for softball will be played from July 6-14, while the postseason dates for baseball are set for July 9-22.
The state softball tournament would be played July 20-24. The state baseball tournament would follow from July 24 through Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.