The Clarinda softball and baseball teams suffered a home sweep at the hands of Lewis Central, Thursday, June 25. Softball lost 5-2 while baseball suffered a 16-0 defeat.
Softball
Clarinda softball scored twice in the home fifth, but couldn’t add any more in a loss to Lewis Central.
The Titans scored a run in the first inning and two in the second against Clarinda pitcher Aziah Smalley. The Titans added another in the fifth before the Cardinals found the scoreboard.
The bottom of the lineup set the table with Jordyn McQueen and Maddie Sunderman reaching base and scoring. Bradlie Wilmes drove in a run as part of a three-hit evening.
McQueen added two hits and the Cardinals finished with eight against Lewis Central pitcher Megan Gittins.
Smalley struck out seven in seven innings for the Cardinals.
Clarinda fell to 0-6 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Lewis Central improved to 2-3 overall and in conference play.
Baseball
For the second straight game, Clarinda was defeated easily on its home field.
Michael Shull pitched a scoreless first inning for the Cardinals, but then Lewis Central beat up on him, Parker Rock and Jon McCall to 16 runs on 11 hits before the game was called after five innings.
Seven different Titans had at least one hit and eight had at least one RBI in extending Lewis Central’s winning streak to four games.
Clarinda had two good chances to score against Titan pitcher Nolan Miller. The first came in the second inning when Logan Green led off with a single. Jarod McNeese walked with one out and then Wyatt Schmitt singled to load the bases. A flyout to shallow center field and a groundout ended the inning.
Green and Schmitt added hits in the fourth inning, but were stranded at the corners.
Tadyn Brown took a walk in the fifth for Clarinda’s only other base runner.
The loss dropped Clarinda to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
