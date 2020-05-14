With the health and safety of our communities, fans, players, staff, host families, coaches, umpires and the many people involved in summer collegiate baseball in our area, the MINK League and its members have agreed to delay the league start date to July 1, 2020.
A revised league schedule will be released on June 1, 2020, dependent on the current climate and health standards. The MINK League has closely followed the Federal, State, and local authorities restrictions, strategies, and policies in relation to COVID-19 and will continue to do so.
The Chillicothe Mudcats and Jefferson City Renegades have elected to not play in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. “They are a valued member of the league and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2021,” noted MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez.
The MINK League will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans.
For the latest information and updates as they happen, please continue to visit our Facebook page, www.minkleaguebaseball.com, and Twitter(@MINKLeague).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.