Clarinda baseball earned a road conference win, Thursday, June 18 over Atlantic 12-3, but Clarinda softball dropped a 12-2 decision against the Trojans.
Baseball
The Clarinda offense was strong all night against two Atlantic pitchers in a 12-3 win.
Cooper Neal and Jon McCall led the way for the Cardinal offense with four hits each.
In a game that was played at Griswold High School due to the ongoing construction at Atlantic’s fields, the Cardinals scored at least one run in six of seven innings.
Michael Shull doubled to open the game for the Cardinals. After a pop up, two Atlantic errors allowed Shull to score. Neal singled, and then another error brought in the second run.
After Atlantic scored once against Shull in the first, the Cardinals put up four runs in the second frame. Four of the first five Cardinals reached base without a hit with a wild pitch scoring the first run. Neal and McCall drove in the other three runs with singles.
Clarinda extended the lead to 9-1 in the third. Singles by Shull and Schmitt opened the inning. Parker Rock walked, and then an error and two groundouts scored three runs.
Schmitt and McCall added RBIs later as the Cardinals pushed across a single run in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
Shull started on the mound and struck out six over 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, two walks and three runs, one earned.
Neal finished the game with 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. He struck out four and gave up four hits.
Clarinda improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Atlantic fell to 1-2 overall and in the conference.
Softball
The Clarinda Cardinals gave up seven runs in the first two innings and couldn’t recover in a 12-2 loss at Atlantic.
The Class 3A number 10 Trojans put up 10 runs, five earned, on eight hits against Clarinda pitcher Aziah Smalley. Hailee Knight pitched the sixth and final inning, giving up two runs that allowed the game to be called early because of the 10-run rule.
Clarinda scored both of its runs in the third inning against Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler. Kylie Shackelford opened with a double. Jordyn McQueen singled with one out and then a Hailee Knight single scored Shackelford. Kaylah Degase followed with another single to bring in Knight.
The Cardinal bats produced five hits in the third inning, but only two the rest of the game. Knight and Makayla Fichter finished with two hits each to lead the Cardinals.
Clarinda dropped to 0-2 on the season and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Atlantic improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
