Cole Ridnour and Jarod McGregor each earned third place finishes for Clarinda Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Riverside Invitational.
Clarinda scored 37 team points to finish 12th in the team standings of the tournament. Logan-Magnolia finished atop the field of 16 teams with 228.5 points.
Wrestling at 182 pounds, Ridnour opened the day with a 7-6 win over Trace Marco of Papillion-La Vista South in the first round. He then posted a 6-2 win over Avery Martin of Shenandoah in the quarterfinals.
However, in the semifinals, Ridnour lost by fall in 0:52 to Jackson Kinsella of Creston to drop to the consolation bracket. Still, Ridnour bounced back with 4-0 win over Gabriel Hummer of Savannah to secure third place honors.
McGregor received a first round bye at 285 pounds. He then posted a 5-2 win over Jose Rodriguez of West Sioux, Hawarden, in the quarterfinals.
McGregor then squared off against Cole Leonard of Logan-Magnolia in the semifinals, but suffered 11-4 loss. Following the loss, McGregor finished the tournament on a positive note as he pinned Andrew Jackson of East Mills in 2:18 to claim a third place finish.
Jakob Childs joined Ridnour in the 182 pound division and collected a fifth place finish. He opened the tournament with a pin in 0:14 over Max Nelson of Woodbine.
In the quarterfinals, however, Hummer of Savannah edged Childs 6-5. The loss was the first of the season for Childs.
In the second round of consolation matches, Childs responded with a pin in 0:19 against Cooper Nielsen of Audubon. Childs then earned a fall in 2:45 against Marco of Papillion-La Vista South in the consolation semifinals.
As a result, Childs advanced to the fifth place match against Martin of Shenandoah. Childs emerged with a 3-2 win.
Jake Dale chipped in with a seventh place finish for Clarinda at 106 pounds. After receiving a first round bye, Dale lost by fall in 1:53 to Jacob Downey of Logan-Magnolia in the quarterfinal round.
Dale was then awarded a bye in the second round of consolation matches. However, in the consolation semifinals, Dale was pinned in 0:47 by Deon Turner of Lathrop.
Still, Dale overcame the loss to win his seventh place match by fall in 0:39 against Austyn Fisher of Oakland, Riverside.
Prior to the tournament, the Cardinals attended a triangular Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Lewis Central. Also attending the triangular was Denison.
Clarinda split its two dual meets. The Cardinals earned a 39-33 win over Denison, but suffered a 48-33 loss to Lewis Central.
The Cardinals took an early 12-0 lead over Denison. Ridnour started the dual with a pin in 3:25 at 182 pounds. Childs then took the mat at 195 pounds and posted a fall in 1:48.
Denison countered with wins at 220 pounds and 285 pounds to cut the deficit to 12-9. Dale pushed the Clarinda lead back to 18-9 with a fall in 0:32 at 106 pounds.
After the Monarchs received a forfeit at 120 pounds, Michael Mayer started a streak of three straight pins for the Cardinals. He won his 126 pound match by fall in 4:43.
Kale Downey followed with a pin in 4:39 at 132 pounds. Kaedon Lindsay then won his 138 pound match with a pin in 5:14. As a result, Clarinda held a 36-15 lead over Denison.
Denison closed the deficit to 36-21 with a forfeit at 145 pounds. However, Jordan Fasnacht sealed the Clarinda win with a 9-2 victory at 152 pounds. The Monarchs collected a fall and a forfeit in the final two matches.
Just as they did against Denison, the Cardinals took a quick 12-0 lead over Lewis Central. Ridnour recorded a fall in 2:39 at 195 pounds. Crew Howard then received a forfeit at 220 pounds.
Following a pin for the Titans at 285 pounds, Dale was awarded a forfeit for Clarinda. However, Lewis Central then received forfeits at 113 pounds and 120 pounds to tie the team score at 18.
Clarinda reclaimed a 30-18 lead as Mayer received a forfeit at 126 pounds and Downey earned a fall in 2:00 at 132 pounds. However, the Titans stormed back with three straight pins followed by two forfeits to seize a 48-30 lead and clinch the dual win.
Childs made the final score 48-33 with a 4-2 win in the final match of the dual at 182 pounds.
