Clarinda struggled to find points Monday, Jan. 27, against Shenandoah as the Cardinals suffered a 56-32 home loss to the Fillies.
Senior Jordan VanGundy promptly opened the scoring as the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead. Along with her two points, VanGundy finished the game with three rebounds and one steal.
However, that proved to be the only lead of the night for the Cardinals. Shenandoah scored 13 unanswered points over the remainder of the first quarter.
The Fillies continued to widen the margin as they tacked on the first nine points of the second quarter to make the tally 22-2. Taylor Cole finally snapped the streak with the second basket of the game for Clarinda.
Besides her two points, Cole pulled in three rebounds for the Cardinals. She also turned in a team-high three assists and had one blocked shot.
A three-pointer for Faith Espinosa made the score 26-7. Espinosa finished with five points and three rebounds.
Chloe Strait concluded the first half scoring for Clarinda with a three-pointer and a put-back. She also tacked on a basket in the second half to finish with seven points. Strait also snared eight rebounds and came up with two steals.
Already leading by 20 points, 32-12, at halftime, Shenandoah scored the first eight points of the third quarter to extend the advantage to 40-12.
Jessalee Neihart halted the run by sinking the first of her three three-pointers in the second half. As a result of her success beyond the arc, Neihart led the Cardinals with nine points. She also delivered a team-high nine rebounds and had one steal.
After getting her own rebound, Espinosa was able to score just ahead of the buzzer at the end of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 45-20.
Shenandoah started the fourth quarter with two made free throws, but Neihart answered with her second trifecta. Hallee Fine then knocked down a pair of free throws to make the score 47-25. Fine recorded three points, three rebounds and one assist against the Fillies.
The third three-pointer by Neihart kept the lead at 21 points, 49-28. Clarinda crept a little closer, 49-30, as Cheyenne Sunderman converted a pair of free throws.
Sunderman then hit a long jumper from just inside the arc to give her four points in the game and polish off the scoring for the Cardinals. Shenandoah scored the last five points of the game to make the final 56-32.
Although she did not score in the game, Jillian Graham came off the bench to contribute three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. Kristen Smith added one steal.
Clarinda was also in action Friday, Jan. 31, as the Cardinals hosted Red Oak. However, the visiting Tigers pulled away for a 76-31 win.
Red Oak raced out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers then extended the lead to 43-15 at halftime. Clarinda was outscored 33-16 in the second half by the Tigers.
Espinosa anchored the attack for Clarinda with eight points. She also turned in four assists and three rebounds.
Cole followed with six points, two rebounds and two steals. Neihart provided a three-pointer and a free throw to finish with four points. She also collected a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and one steal.
Fine sank the other three-pointer of the game for Clarinda to account for her only points. Fine also recorded two rebounds and one assist.
Finishing with two points apiece for the Cardinals were Graham, Kylie Shackelford, Strait, Cheyenne Sunderman and VanGundy.
VanGundy tacked on two steals, one rebound, one assist and blocked shot. Strait also tallied three caroms and one block. Graham, Shackelford and McKenna Yearington picked up one rebound apiece for Clarinda. Colbie Wilmes also passed out one assist against the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.