The Clarinda Wind Riders EAA Aviation Club's annual Flight Breakfast/Airshow has been cancelled due to Covid-19, according to a statement from the club.
"After much discussion and deliberation, we have decided that it will not be feasible due to the remaining restrictions on large crowds and the fact that many people are just not ready to be around larger groups of people. In the interest of safety and restrictions we have decided to cancel the event this year and make next year's event better than ever. Stay safe."
The show is typically held in June.
