Upon discovery of the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Reynolds recommended Sunday, March 15 that Iowa schools close for four weeks.
Clarinda Community School District stated on its website afterward it will follow the recommendation from Reynolds and close for the next four weeks beginning Monday, March 16. A Clarinda school official said all extra-curricular activities will also not be held at the same time. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said there has not been a decision on how or when to make up the lost school days.
"We will send information out as things develop," she said late Sunday.
South Page School will be open until 1:15 p.m., Monday, March 16 then close until April 13, according to a school official. The April 13 date is tentative. Clarinda Lutheran School will be closed for a month.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds stated. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Gov. Reynolds is making this recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and based on CDC guidelines.
Earlier Sunday, March 15, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases. According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread.
One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase. The governor will hold a press conference tomorrow. The press conference will be open to credentialed members of the press and streamed on her Facebook page.
The state of Iowa is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low income students.
Also today, Gov. Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency continuing the proclamation signed on March 9, allowing retailers that sell liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages with an Iowa beverage container deposit to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for the duration of this disaster emergency.
On Sunday evening, the CDC updated its mass gathering guidance to postpone for the next 8 weeks any events with 50 or more people. The goal is to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.
COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.
Clarinda Herald-Journal contributed to this press release.
