We are still gathering information about postponements and cancellations of events in our coverage area because of the potential spread of COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases in Page County. This story will be updated as soon as we have information.
Clarinda Community School District provided meals for students through 18 years old beginning Wednesday, March 18. It was the third day the district was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 respiratory infection being diagnosed around the world.
Meals are being distributed from 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Clarinda High School. Each package includes two days of food according to organizers.
People are asked to arrive at the main entrance of the high school. Someone will ask how many meals are needed.
South Page Schools is offering breakfast and lunch to all students 18 years of age or younger in the district. Families or people who are interested in participating in this program can fill out the google form that is available on the school website or email splunch@southpageschools.com for more information.
All requests must be completed by noon Friday for the following week. Meal pick up will be between 11 am - noon each Monday. The school district asks you drive around the back of the building (to the west side), entering from the south driveway and exiting the north driveway. Once you drive up, your weekly meal box will be handed to you.
Fareway food stores will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice. The first hour of shopping is intended for those older than 65, pregnant mothers and those with significant medical conditions. The store is typically open until 9 p.m. The time change will allow staff to clean and restock inventory.
Hy-Vee will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until further notice. The time change will allow staff to clean and restock inventory.
Dollar General is also dedicating its first hour of operation to senior citizens’ shopping. The store will also close an hour early for cleaning and inventory. The store is usually open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grandma’s House Day Care closed Wednesday, March 18, until further notice. Administration is attempting to find other day care for their students.
Clarinda funeral homes will have visitations before services, but will limit visitations to 10 people at a time. It’s possible visitations will be longer than usual to prevent larger crowds from gathering at the same time. Participants are encouraged to use hand sanitizers, touch as few surfaces as possible and limit personal interaction with handshakes and hugs.
Lied Public Library is using curb side services. Call (712) 542-2416 for information.
Protection
Businesses and organizations are urged to donate personal protective equipment, or PPE, by contacting their local public health department and the county emergency management agency.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is encouraging Iowa businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment to assist health care providers and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.
"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health.
"Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front line of this disease."
Any type of health care PPE will be welcomed, especially gloves, gowns, eye protection, and masks. Local public health and local emergency management officials will can work to address needs locally and beyond.
To donate PPE, please contact Page County Public Health Department at (712) 850-1212.
Iowa State Extension
Iowa State University has asked all extension programming be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled at least through April 4.
Page County Extension staff will be rescheduling several events. 4-H parents are encouraged to check out the 4-H Facebook page or 4-H online email for more specific 4-H program information.
“At this time our offices remain open, however we ask that if we can assist you over the phone that you not come in the office. We will remain open until we are directed otherwise at which time we will notify the public the best we can,” according to a statement from Page County Extension. “We know things are ever-changing, so this is our plan for now and we will continue to keep you informed and up to date as more information comes to us.”
The office can be reached by phone at (712) 542-5171.
Worship services
The following churches have suspended Sunday services until further notice: First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Churches in Shambaugh, Braddyville, Coin, Blanchard and Northboro; Hillside Missionary Church through April 19. Immanuel Lutheran and St. Paul Lutheran suspended services through March 31.
Events
The March legislative coffee in Clarinda has been canceled. Iowa legislators approved to suspend work for a month.
The annual Clarinda Easter Egg hunt has been canceled.
