Warren campaigns in Clarinda

Bold action is required to ensure the nation’s economy functions for the benefit of all Americans.
That was the message Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren brought to Clarinda Sunday, Dec. 29.
“We need an economy that works for all of us, that creates opportunity, not just for those born into privilege, but for everyone,” Warren said during a campaign “town hall” event at the Garrison House. “We want to have an economy that grows, not just a stock market that grows.”
In the 2020 election, the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts said, citizens are “going to make a decision about the kind of country we want to be, and about the kind of people we are. And I think that starts with an honest assessment of our deep-down values, and our willingness to get out and act on those values.”
Among Warren’s plans for addressing economic issues that impact different demographic groups is her call for the implementation of what she described as a “wealth tax.”
It would be imposed on any family with a net worth of more than $50 million -- at present, approximately the wealthiest 75,000 households in the country.
They would pay a 2% tax, or two cents, on every dollar of their net worth above the $50 million level, and a 6% tax for every dollar above $1 billion.
Warren noted critics of the proposal contend levying such a tax would penalize people who have amassed fortunes by founding and operating large business enterprises.
By “having the right idea at the right time,” such entrepreneurs may have become rich, she said.
But she added she would tell them: “You built a great fortune here in America. You built it at least in part using workers that the rest of us helped pay to educate. You get your products to market on roads and bridges that all of us helped pay the bill for. You are protected by police and firefighters [for whom] all of us help pay the salaries. We are Americans. We are glad to do it. But all we’re saying is that when you make it big, really big, and I mean the top one-tenth of 1%, then pitch in two cents so everybody else has a chance to make it.”
Revenue generated by the “wealth tax” would be used in a number of ways, Warren said.
It would provide for free tuition to two- and four-year public colleges and universities, as well as technical schools. Student loan debt would be canceled for 42 million Americans, and up to $50 billion could be invested in colleges that have historically served African American students and other minorities.
The tax revenue would pay for pre-kindergarten early childhood education programs and for universal high-quality child care services nationwide. The money could also be directed toward higher wages for child care workers.
In addition, funds could be allocated to public schools to enhance instructional programs, with up to $800 billion invested.
Another area in which direct action is needed relates to the influence that money has on politics, Warren said.
“When you see a government that works great for those with money, but doesn’t work so great for everyone else, that is corruption,” she said.
The corruption takes various forms. “It’s not just campaign contributions,” Warren said. “It’s lobbying. It’s public relations firms. It’s bought and paid for ‘think tanks’ and ‘experts.’”
Responding to the situation in order to achieve real progress against corruption will require what Warren called major “structural changes,” since individuals and firms that currently profit from the existing system favor the status quo.
She said success will depend on a combined effort involving grassroots pressure on politicians from American voters tied to leadership from the executive branch of the government.
“We’re going to do this together,” Warren said. “You from the outside, me from the White House. You push, and I’ll pull. We’re going to squeeze Washington until [it] adopts the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.”
The goal will be to “end lobbying as we know it,” she said. “We must stop the revolving door between Washington and Wall Street, the defense industry and the oil industry.”
Commenting on an issue that has had an often devastating effect on millions of Americans, high prices for prescription drugs, Warren said the pharmaceutical industry should be compelled to negotiate drug prices with the federal government.
In their defense of skyrocketing costs for many medications, the companies have contended that large profits are needed to pay for research into additional products.
Warren noted a substantial amount of research regarding medications “is done through the National Institutes of Health, paid for with your tax dollars.” The research is then utilized by private firms that do not repay this “seed” money.
She added studies have shown that some drug companies spend more on advertising and marketing than is spent on actual research.
Costs have also risen on older, established products like insulin and “epi-pens.” Warren said that as president, she would immediately reduce the cost of those products through what are known as “marching orders” inherent in the powers of the office.
She said she is seeking the presidency because “we need big ideas to solve the big problems of our time. Whenever we give up up on big ideas, we give up on people whose lives would have been touched by those ideas.”
The overall plan she is following, she said, is to “dream big, fight hard, and win.”
The Clarinda “town hall,” Warren’s 192nd, attracted an estimated 250 people. It was her 95th event in Iowa.
