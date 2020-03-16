Warmer temperatures have removed snow and ice from local sidewalks and the Clarinda City Council has taken action to ensure they stay clear.
During a meeting Wednesday, March 11, at Clarinda City Hall, the council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance allowing Clarinda property owners 24 hours after the city finishes plowing the city streets of snow to have their sidewalks cleared of snow and ice. If the sidewalks are not cleared, the city would then be authorized to clear the sidewalk and assess the expense to the property owner through their property taxes. A minimum fee of $100 would be assessed.
"I have heard nothing from anyone. It should have been well published. This is the third reading, so I would have thought if anybody had anything to say they would have either called or come to a council meeting," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
"I have not had any comments. It got warm," council member Matt Ridge said.
During discussions on the second reading of the ordinance Feb. 26, McClarnon said the city has a similar policy in place for mowing lawns. If a complaint was received of a sidewalk not being cleared, McClarnon said the city would first try to contact the property owner about resolving the issue before taking any action.
"Even with the 24 hours, we wait that 24 hours and somebody says hey they haven't scooped it, it's probably going to be another 24 hours before we get to it. We're not going to go out there and look for it. It's going to be mostly complaint driven," McClarnon said.
Ridge also raised the question Feb. 26 of when the 24 hour period to clear the sidewalks would start for property owners.
"It'll be once one pass is made on all the streets. It won't include clearing corners and alleys and stuff like that," McClarnon said. "It will be once all the streets are cleared - the main streets and side streets."
As for the removal of ice from sidewalks, McClarnon said the city would be looking for property owners to make an effort to eliminate the slick conditions. This could be achieved by applying salt or ice melt to the sidewalks.
Council member Jamie Shore said Wednesday he felt local residents better understood the intent of the policy following the discussions held during the first two readings of the ordinance. "The article in the Herald-Journal clarified things on it," Shore said.
Also Wednesday, the council approved an application form to be used in its new Matching Sidewalk Program. The program encourages local residents to replace or add sidewalks.
The council included $50,000 in the new city budget that starts July 1 for the program. Under the program, the city would provide a dollar-for-dollar match on sidewalk replacement or new sidewalk additions running parallel to city streets.
"I already have four people that would like to fill out applications. So I think that's good from that standpoint," McClarnon said. "All of these are replacements that I have had interest in so far."
Applicants would receive assistance on a first-come, first-served basis until the $50,000 budget is expended. To be eligible, a property owner must choose a licensed contractor and obtain a bid for the sidewalk installation. The city may require a copy of the contractor license and proof of insurance.
Once the bid is received, the applicant must bring a copy of the bid to Clarinda City Hall along with a drawing of the proposed sidewalks for approval by the city. The sidewalks must measure four feet in width to meet city specifications.
At the conclusion of the project, the applicant must submit all receipts and invoices to the city in order to receive matching funds.
"It would be nice if a bunch of neighbors wanted to go together and have theirs replaced. They could get a better deal. I have talked to 3D Construction about this. They are interested in doing this, but they did say the longer the stretch the better price they could give," McClarnon said.
