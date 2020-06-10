Voters headed to the polls at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda Tuesday, June 2, for the primary election. Although area residnets were able to cast their ballots in person, several safety precautions were put in place to protect voters and election works. Markers were placed on the floor to keep voters six feet apart and comply with social distancing guidelines. Protective shields were also put in place and election workers wore masks. (Herald-Journal photo)