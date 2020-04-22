The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted plans by Clarinda High School students to participate in traditional end-of-the-year activities.
But efforts are underway to adjust the formats and schedules of events to make the time special -- under the circumstances.
Superintendent Chris Bergman reviewed some of the proposals for board of education directors during a meeting Wednesday, April 22.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools in the state for the remainder of the spring term, and restrictions for “social distancing” have not been rescinded, meaning gatherings that would attract large numbers of people, such as commencement exercises and proms, are still prohibited.
Bergman said a proposal is being discussed for organizing a graduation “parade” on May 17. Signs with the name of a student would be placed along Cardinal Drive. Students would stand beside their sign.
If Reynolds’ restrictions are still in effect during the next two months, a “parking lot” graduation ceremony might take place on June 21 or July 19. Each from within a vehicle, students would drive through the high school parking lot and be handed their diploma by a school official.
An alternative plan would be to conduct a “virtual” ceremony that could be viewed online.
Regarding the prom, if restrictions are not in effect after May, school officials and junior class members are looking at either June 20 or July 18. By scheduling the event the day before graduation, out-of-town attendees could combine visits.
A “virtual” format is also being considered for such events as senior awards assemblies and scholarship announcements and presentations, Bergman said.
She said school officials have received much support from community members, along with the Clarinda Foundation, in coming up strategies for planning and carrying out activities that represent an important part of a student’s high school experience.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story was not complete with details about a graduation parade.
