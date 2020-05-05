In a key budgetary move, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors voted unanimously during a special meeting Wednesday, May 5, not to renew the contract of Clarinda Middle School Principal Paul Henely for the 2020-2021 school year.
Held at the McKinley Central Office, the special meeting was also available online through Zoom. Board members Trish Bergren and Ann Meyer were among nine participants to attend the meeting remotely.
Based on a recommendation from Superintendent Chris Bergman, board member Darin Sunderman made the motion to non-renew the contract. The motion was seconded by Bergren and passed by a 5-0 count. Henely started in Clarinda in 2017.
Although no discussion was held when the board considered the status of the contract, the reason for the recommendation was briefly explained on the agenda available to the public at the meeting. The agenda for board meetings are also posted on Boardbook in advance of the meetings and are accessible through a link on the district website.
"In order to be fiscally responsible and have future financial projections trending in a healthy direction, budgetary decisions have been analyzed from multiple perspectives and must be made," according to the explanation on the agenda.
During the 2020-2021 school year, a large class of students will transition from eighth grade at Clarinda Middle School to the ninth grade at Clarinda High School. As a result, the high school will need to hire added teachers to ensure all students at the high school have access to required classes and to keep the size of those classes at optimal levels.
"In order to prepare students for the 21st century, innovative and authentic opportunities are being added to the CCSD's instructional programming. Thus, general fund dollars are being expended to hire aligned teaching staff including agriculture, construction and other stakeholder determined pathways," according to the agenda explanation.
However, at the start of the meeting during public comment, former Clarinda Superintendent and district resident Deron Stender joined the meeting through Zoom and questioned if not renewing the contract was truly necessary for the health of the district's budget.
Stender opened his comments by questioning if the school board was "doing its due diligence to preserve the longstanding fiscal responsibility, oversight and management of taxpayer resources?"
He said the district increased its property tax levy rate by $1.68 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which was the largest increase in more than a decade. Along with an increase in assessed valuations, he said the total property taxes levied by the district would increase from approximately $3.4 million for the current budget year to more than $4 million next year.
"This equates to an increase in revenue of $695,542 from the local taxpayers, which is 20.49 % more than the previous year. In the past, and for many, many years, the Clarinda School District and board has operated by providing quality education with a balanced budget and a relatively flat tax rate," Stender said.
Finally, Stender said a few years ago the administration proposed a similar reduction in administration. That proposal was denied by the board. As a result, he challenged if the reduction of one administrator was really the best way to remedy the budget shortfall facing the district.
